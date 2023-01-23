Denver Broncos | News

Broncos, through NFL Foundation & LISC Grassroots program, make $250,000 grant to Chavez Huerta K12 Preparatory Academy for artificial turf field

Jan 23, 2023 at 11:12 AM
230120_lisc

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos, through the NFL Foundation and LISC Grassroots program, have granted Chavez Huerta K12 Preparatory Academy (Pueblo, Colo.) $250,000 to install an artificial turf field, it was announced Monday.

The grant from the Broncos, the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $3 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year throughout the league.

"We are continuously grateful for the support we receive from the NFL Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation with the opportunities they provide to install new synthetic sport fields for Colorado kids," Broncos Director of Youth and High School Football Bobby Mestas said. "This new artificial turf field, which will support thousands of kids and multiple sports programs, will be a great addition to the Pueblo community and aligns with the priorities set by our ownership to positively impact youth development."

The new synthetic field will be shared by the communities of Pikes Peak Park and Westgate-Hyde Park, serving as home to the Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy. In addition to football, the field will support an abundance of other athletic activities. Between school activities and after-school programs, it is anticipated that more than 1,000 kids will have daily access to this new field.

Since 2000, the Broncos have installed nine such fields in Colorado through the NFL Foundation and LISC Grassroots program grant, totaling $1.7 million in support for local football programming.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program, a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC—the nation's leading community development support organization—has supported the construction or renovation of 416 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $58 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

"Outdoor recreation and the health benefits that come with it are in high demand throughout the country," said Beverly Smith, LISC's Vice President of Sports & Recreation. "This new field—like all of those the NFL Grassroots Program has funded over the years—will provide opportunities for young people to compete in safe, healthy, structured environments."

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About LISC

LISC is one the country's largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. We work with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and local economies can thrive. Since our founding, LISC has invested $24 billion to create more than 436,320 affordable homes and apartments, develop 74.4 million square feet of retail, community and educational space. For more, visit www.lisc.org.

Related Content

news

Pat Surtain II named to PFWA's 2022 All-NFL, All-AFC teams

Surtain has added more accolades after his impressive second NFL season.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Peyton Hillis released from hospital

Hillis reportedly saved his children from drowning before suffering injuries that required a two-week hospitalization as he recovered.

news

Sacco Sez: The marriage of television and the NFL

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how television became such an integral part of pro football's growth.

news

Mile High Morning: Former Bronco Domonique Foxworth on the art of playing cornerback and why Pat Surtain II is part of a 'golden age' at the position

"These cornerbacks in modern football are better than they've ever been," Foxworth said.

news

Mile High Morning: Important 2023 NFL offseason dates to know

From the Combine to Free Agency to the 2023 NFL Draft, here are the most crucial offseason dates to keep in mind.

news

'We've got to do our part': Broncos' offensive linemen vow to improve in 2023

After a difficult season, Denver's offensive linemen understand that they must find a way to play at a higher level.

news

Mile High Morning: Pat Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz earn recognition from Pro Football Focus

Plus, NFL.com's Adam Rank discusses former Broncos outside linebacker DeMarcus Ware's chances of being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

news

Broncos to begin fan research project to gather feedback on Empower Field at Mile High and gameday experience

news

Mile High Morning: Broncos organization participates in 38th annual MLK Day Marade to honor legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

This was the Broncos' first official participation in the event, and Broncos executives, staff and fans joined together to honor Dr. King's impact.

news

Mile High Morning: Why Tim Patrick 'is what makes everything go' for Broncos' offense

"He comes with that dog mentality," center Lloyd Cushenberry III said. "He'll stick his nose in there in the run game [and] block linebackers if he has to. Anything it takes with him."

news

Sacco Sez: The Broncos, then and now

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the similarities he views in 1977 and now.

Advertising