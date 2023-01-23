Broncos, through NFL Foundation & LISC Grassroots program, make $250,000 grant to Chavez Huerta K12 Preparatory Academy for artificial turf field

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos, through the NFL Foundation and LISC Grassroots program, have granted Chavez Huerta K12 Preparatory Academy (Pueblo, Colo.) $250,000 to install an artificial turf field, it was announced Monday.

The grant from the Broncos, the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) is part of $3 million in field refurbishment awards allocated this year throughout the league.

"We are continuously grateful for the support we receive from the NFL Foundation and the Local Initiatives Support Corporation with the opportunities they provide to install new synthetic sport fields for Colorado kids," Broncos Director of Youth and High School Football Bobby Mestas said. "This new artificial turf field, which will support thousands of kids and multiple sports programs, will be a great addition to the Pueblo community and aligns with the priorities set by our ownership to positively impact youth development."

The new synthetic field will be shared by the communities of Pikes Peak Park and Westgate-Hyde Park, serving as home to the Chavez Huerta Preparatory Academy. In addition to football, the field will support an abundance of other athletic activities. Between school activities and after-school programs, it is anticipated that more than 1,000 kids will have daily access to this new field.

Since 2000, the Broncos have installed nine such fields in Colorado through the NFL Foundation and LISC Grassroots program grant, totaling $1.7 million in support for local football programming.

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program, a partnership between the NFL Foundation and LISC—the nation's leading community development support organization—has supported the construction or renovation of 416 football fields nationwide since 1998. During that time, the NFL Foundation has granted nearly $58 million to revitalize playing fields in underserved neighborhoods. Fields are newly built or significantly renovated, with improvements such as irrigation systems, lights, bleachers, scoreboards, goal posts and turf. Grassroots grants are issued once established funding thresholds are reached for each project.

"Outdoor recreation and the health benefits that come with it are in high demand throughout the country," said Beverly Smith, LISC's Vice President of Sports & Recreation. "This new field—like all of those the NFL Grassroots Program has funded over the years—will provide opportunities for young people to compete in safe, healthy, structured environments."

LISC identifies local, nonprofit, community-based agencies that have an interest in building or refurbishing football fields in schools and neighborhood parks. Through the program, local agencies are provided with the necessary financing and technical assistance to improve the quality and safety of fields in their communities. The agencies oversee the construction, maintenance and programming of the fields.

About the NFL Foundation

The National Football League Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of those touched by the game of football – from players at all levels to communities across the country. The NFL Foundation and its members, the 32 NFL clubs, support the health, safety and wellness of athletes, youth football, and the communities that support our game. For more information on the NFL Foundation, visit: www.NFLFoundation.org.

About LISC