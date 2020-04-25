Broncos 'thrilled' to draft Michael Ojemudia after entering third round with CB as top target

With A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan as the team's established starters, Ojemudia seems most likely to see time in the Broncos' nickel defense when they add an extra cornerback to their lineup. In that situation, though, it's not unreasonable to expect Denver to shift Callahan inside to the slot and have the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Ojemudia man the outside role.

At Iowa, he started 19 games over the previous two seasons as the Hawkeyes' right cornerback, and he led the team in pass breakups and interceptions as a senior.

"I did the whole five years at Iowa," Ojemudia said. "[I started] off at special teams, started for the last two years of my career, and I just worked my butt off the whole time and tried to get wisdom from the older guys when my time came. I never didn't take advantage of my time. Everything happens for a reason and that's why I played my best at the end of my career."

In Denver, Ojemudia could eventually earn that starting job on a permanent basis.

"It really is a dream come true," Ojemudia said. "When I [saw] the [Colorado] area code pop up on my phone, my heart dropped because I feel like that's the perfect place for me. I mean, just all the stars aligned with this pick."

Indeed, Ojemudia joins former college teammates Josey Jewell and Noah Fant in Denver, and he'll also get to practice against former Big Ten opponents DaeSean Hamilton and KJ Hamler.

He said he expects practices against Hamler, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and Co. should only help him improve.

"That's going to be big," Ojemudia said. "That's going to be a big adjustment for me and it's going to help me. It's going to be hard during games sometimes, so going against those guys … it's going improve my game way faster than a lot of guys who don't have the luxury of facing them in practice."

Ojemudia, though, will present a challenge of his own to his opponents.