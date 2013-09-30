Broncos Still Projecting at Record Pace

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With one quarter of the season in the books and a perfect 4-0 record to their name, the Broncos couldn't have started any better as a team.

The club is on pace for several records -- both team and individual. Keep in mind, we're only entering Week 5. Plenty can change between now and Week 17, but it's still fun just to see what kind of pace the 2013 Broncos are on through four games.