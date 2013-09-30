Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Still Projecting at Record Pace

Sep 30, 2013 at 12:34 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --With one quarter of the season in the books and a perfect 4-0 record to their name, the Broncos couldn't have started any better as a team.

The club is on pace for several records -- both team and individual. Keep in mind, we're only entering Week 5. Plenty can change between now and Week 17, but it's still fun just to see what kind of pace the 2013 Broncos are on through four games.

2013 DENVER BRONCOS PROJECTIONS
Player/CategoryCurrentProjectedNote
Demaryius Thomas117-156, 1,470 yds., 16 TDs, 0 INT, 138.0 rtg.468-624, 5,880 yds., 64 TDs, 0 INT, 138.0 rtg.All but attempts would tie or set new NFL records
Demaryius Thomas29 rec., 393 yds., 4 TDs116 rec., 1,572 yds., 16 TDsWould be second-most yards for a Broncos receiver
Demaryius Thomas24 rec., 340 yds., 1 TD96 rec., 1,360 yds., 4 TDsWould set career high for catches and yards
Wes Welker26 rec., 266 yds., 6 TDs104 rec., 1,064 yds., 24 TDs24 TDs would set an NFL record
Julius Thomas18 rec., 237 yds., 4 TD72 rec., 948 yds., 16 TDs16 TDs would rank second among TEs in NFL history
Matt Prater6-6 FGs, 23-23 PAT, 41 pts.24-24 FGs, 92-92 PAT, 164 pts.23 PATs are already more than two 16-game kickers made last year
Total Offensive Yds.1,9327,7287,474 is current NFL record ('11 Saints)
Team First Downs113452444 is current NFL record ('12 Patriots)
Team Points179716589 is current NFL record ('07 Patriots)
Total TDs239275 is current NFL record ('11 Patriots)

