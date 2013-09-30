Broncos Still Projecting at Record Pace

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --With one quarter of the season in the books and a perfect 4-0 record to their name, the Broncos couldn't have started any better as a team.
The club is on pace for several records -- both team and individual. Keep in mind, we're only entering Week 5. Plenty can change between now and Week 17, but it's still fun just to see what kind of pace the 2013 Broncos are on through four games.
|2013 DENVER BRONCOS PROJECTIONS
|Player/Category
|Current
|Projected
|Note
|Demaryius Thomas
|117-156, 1,470 yds., 16 TDs, 0 INT, 138.0 rtg.
|468-624, 5,880 yds., 64 TDs, 0 INT, 138.0 rtg.
|All but attempts would tie or set new NFL records
|Demaryius Thomas
|29 rec., 393 yds., 4 TDs
|116 rec., 1,572 yds., 16 TDs
|Would be second-most yards for a Broncos receiver
|Demaryius Thomas
|24 rec., 340 yds., 1 TD
|96 rec., 1,360 yds., 4 TDs
|Would set career high for catches and yards
|Wes Welker
|26 rec., 266 yds., 6 TDs
|104 rec., 1,064 yds., 24 TDs
|24 TDs would set an NFL record
|Julius Thomas
|18 rec., 237 yds., 4 TD
|72 rec., 948 yds., 16 TDs
|16 TDs would rank second among TEs in NFL history
|Matt Prater
|6-6 FGs, 23-23 PAT, 41 pts.
|24-24 FGs, 92-92 PAT, 164 pts.
|23 PATs are already more than two 16-game kickers made last year
|Total Offensive Yds.
|1,932
|7,728
|7,474 is current NFL record ('11 Saints)
|Team First Downs
|113
|452
|444 is current NFL record ('12 Patriots)
|Team Points
|179
|716
|589 is current NFL record ('07 Patriots)
|Total TDs
|23
|92
|75 is current NFL record ('11 Patriots)