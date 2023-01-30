Broncos slated to pick 29th in 2023 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' first-round draft pick for the 2023 NFL Draft is now set.
Denver holds the 29th-overall pick, as a result of Sunday's two conference championship games. The two matchups decided the order of the 28th- and 29th-overall picks, with the team holding the worse record receiving the better pick.
The pick, which originally belonged to the 49ers, was acquired by the Broncos on Nov. 1 as part of a trade that sent outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to Miami. Denver's original first-round pick was dealt to Seattle in the trade for Russell Wilson.
Pro Bowlers drafted with the 29th-overall pick since the AFL-NFL merger include Chris Spielman, Steve Wisniewsky, Nick Mangold, Harrison Smith and Cordarrelle Patterson.
Denver's last five first-round picks are Pat Surtain II (ninth overall, 2021), Jerry Jeudy (15th overall, 2020), Noah Fant (20th overall, 2019), Bradley Chubb (fifth overall, 2018) and Garett Bolles (20th overall, 2017).
The Broncos also hold two third-round picks, a fourth-round pick, a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. The full draft order will be announced by the NFL at a later date.