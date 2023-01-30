Broncos slated to pick 29th in 2023 NFL Draft

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' first-round draft pick for the 2023 NFL Draft is now set.

Denver holds the 29th-overall pick, as a result of Sunday's two conference championship games. The two matchups decided the order of the 28th- and 29th-overall picks, with the team holding the worse record receiving the better pick.

The pick, which originally belonged to the 49ers, was acquired by the Broncos on Nov. 1 as part of a trade that sent outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to Miami. Denver's original first-round pick was dealt to Seattle in the trade for Russell Wilson.

Pro Bowlers drafted with the 29th-overall pick since the AFL-NFL merger include Chris Spielman, Steve Wisniewsky, Nick Mangold, Harrison Smith and Cordarrelle Patterson.

Denver's last five first-round picks are Pat Surtain II (ninth overall, 2021), Jerry Jeudy (15th overall, 2020), Noah Fant (20th overall, 2019), Bradley Chubb (fifth overall, 2018) and Garett Bolles (20th overall, 2017).