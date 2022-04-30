Broncos slated to make eight picks on Day 3 of 2022 NFL Draft, believe quality starters remain available

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In a sense, the Broncos' draft is just beginning.

After making two total selections through the first two days, Denver is slated to make eight picks on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

And while 105 players have come off the board, General Manager George Paton believes there are still available prospects that can be quality starters. The Broncos were so enamored with several players that they almost traded back into the third round after they initially moved down from No. 96.

"We were in there looking at it and we almost traded back in," Paton said. "There's about six players that we really like. We figured one will be there when we're picking. We've got two [fourth-round picks] back to back. I think we'll be OK. I think tomorrow's going to be fun."

Denver's next selections are slated at No. 115 and No. 116 in the fourth round, and the Broncos are scheduled to be on the clock three times in the fifth round, at No. 152, No. 162 and No. 179.

Paton said the Broncos would "like to come away with a corner[back]" on Day 3, but the paramount aim will be to add the best available players.

While the team would like to add a tackle, Paton said the team won't stray from its board to make the pick.

"Corner's obviously a premium," Paton said. "We like the five we have, and we just signed a couple more. But definitely, we'd like to come away with a corner. Tackle, if it's the right one. We're not going to reach. We're never going to reach on players. We're always going to try to take the best player. But certainly corners are a premium, and we're going to look, definitely."

And, after Paton made two trades on Friday, more could be in store on Saturday — particularly as the team looks to add capital for the 2023 NFL Draft.

"We may do that tomorrow as well, try to add for next year," Paton said of potential trades.