Broncos Sign Winston Justice





ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –The Broncos have agreed to terms with tackle Winston Justice, the team announced on Wednesday.

The move adds depth at the tackle position, which took a hit when All-Pro left tackle Ryan Clady left the team's Week 2 win against the New York Giants with a foot injury.

Justice has played 59 games with 43 starts over the first six seasons of his NFL career.

The tackle was originally a second-round pick in 2006 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

He started all 16 games for the club in 2009, earning a spot on USA Today's All-Joe Team. He then started all 13 games that he played for the Eagles the following year.

Justice was traded to Indianapolis in 2012 and started all 12 games he played for the Colts last season.

An all-conference right tackle at USC, Justice started during the school's national championship season in 2003.

He joins Clady, Chris Clark and Orlando Franklin as the tackles on the Broncos' active roster.