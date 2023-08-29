Denver Broncos | News

Broncos set initial active roster, which features four undrafted rookies

Aug 29, 2023
Aric DiLalla

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' initial active roster is set.

Denver's roster — which features 23 offensive players, 27 defenders and two specialists — is highlighted by a team-record four undrafted rookie free agents.

Tight end Nate Adkins, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, running back Jaleel McLaughlin and tackle Alex Palczewski all made the Broncos' initial active roster, which marks the first time in franchise history that the Broncos have kept four rookie undrafted free agents on the initial roster.

Denver has now had at least one rookie undrafted free agent make the roster in 19 of the last 20 seasons.

In addition to the rookie undrafted free agents, all five of the Broncos' draft picks — wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., inside linebacker Drew Sanders, cornerback Riley Moss, safety JL Skinner and center Alex Forsyth — all made Denver's initial roster.

The Broncos' initial active roster features four wide receivers — Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Johnson, Mims and Courtland Sutton — and does not initially include a kicker, as Brett Maher was released. Head Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday the team will trade for New Orleans' Wil Lutz.

Denver kept 13 defensive backs on its initial roster, including six safeties and seven cornerbacks. Cornerbacks Essang Bassey, Damarri Mathis, Ja'Quan McMillian, Riley Moss, Tremon Smith, Pat Surtain II and K'Waun Williams join safeties Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Justin Simmons, Skinner, Caden Sterns and Delarrin Turner-Yell on the roster.

The Broncos' initial roster features two quarterbacks, four running backs/fullbacks, four wide receivers, four tight ends, nine offensive linemen, five defensive linemen, nine linebackers, 13 defensive backs and two specialists. In all, the Broncos' roster features 20 players who were not on the active roster during the 2022 season.

While the Broncos' initial roster is set, more moves could be on the way.

Beginning Wednesday, the Broncos can place players on short-term injured reserve, which requires a player miss at least four games. The Broncos can also submit claims for players who have been waived around the league; Denver is fifth in the waiver priority order.

As Head Coach Sean Payton noted Tuesday, the first couple of weeks after the initial roster feature a plethora of moves around the league.

"You'll see in the next probably 10 days, there's still a lot of shuffling with teams, and ours will be one of those teams," Payton said.

