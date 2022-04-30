Broncos select WR Montrell Washington with 162nd-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a talented return specialist to their roster.
Denver selected Samford wide receiver Montrell Washington with the 162nd-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Washington led all of FCS in all-purpose yards in 2021 and was a first-team All-SoCon player. He had a pair of punt return touchdowns and a kick return touchdown in 2021.
The Broncos previously selected Pittsburgh CB Damarri Mathis, Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike and Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft. Denver has four remaining picks in this year's draft.