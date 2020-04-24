Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select WR Jerry Jeudy with 15th-overall pick

Apr 23, 2020 at 08:04 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

wr_jeudy_jerry_announcement_wide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Mock draft after mock draft projected the Broncos would take a wide receiver with the 15th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Turns out, it wasn't a smokescreen.

The Broncos selected former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy with the 15th-overall pick in the first round of Thursday's NFL Draft.

In the process, the Broncos added arguably the best wide receiver in a historically talented draft class.

Jeudy, a 6-foot-1, 193-pound player, is widely believed to be the best route-runner in this year's draft, and he should provide an instant jolt to the Broncos' offense.

He was the second receiver drafted, behind only his college teammate Henry Ruggs III.

Jeudy caught 144 passes for 2,478 yards and 24 touchdowns over his last two seasons at Alabama. In 2018, after catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns, Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's best receiver.

He joins Pro Bowl wide receiver Courtland Sutton in Denver and should become a dangerous weapon for second-year quarterback Drew Lock.

Jeudy is the first player that John Elway has drafted from Alabama. The Broncos had not drafted a wide receiver in the first round since they selected Demaryius Thomas in 2010.

The Broncos' are scheduled to pick next in the second round with the 46th-overall pick.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: Nik Bonitto picked by Daniel Jeremiah as best value selection of the second round

Based on Jeremiah's ranking of the top 150 prospects, no team got better value in the second round.

news

Mile High Morning: Draft grades for the Broncos' 2022 class

"Even with reduced resources following the Russell Wilson trade, the Broncos did reasonably well," The Washington Post's Mark Maske wrote.

news

How a huge game vs. Florida set the stage for the Broncos to draft Samford's Montrell Washington

"We just thought he had some dynamic traits as a return man — as a receiver as well," General Manager George Paton said.

news

Taking stock of the 2022 NFL Draft: Broncos fill most needs, ready to see roster in action

Read on for some of the other top takeaways from George Paton and Nathaniel Hackett's press conference following the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Who did the Broncos draft? The full list of Denver's 2022 picks

These are the nine newest Broncos, from OLB Nik Bonitto to CB Faion Hicks.

news

Broncos select CB Faion Hicks with 232nd-overall pick

The Broncos added the Wisconsin product in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select DE Matt Henningsen with 206th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Wisconsin product in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos trade up, select C Luke Wattenberg with 171st-overall pick

The Broncos added the Washington product in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select WR Montrell Washington with 162nd-overall pick

The Broncos added the Samford receiver and return specialist in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select Oklahoma safety Delarrin Turner-Yell with 152nd-overall pick

The Broncos added Turner-Yell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike with 116th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Iowa State defender in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos select CB Damarri Mathis with 115th-overall pick

The Broncos added the Pittsburgh cornerback in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Advertising