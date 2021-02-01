Denver Broncos | News

Broncos select four health-care professionals to attend Super Bowl LV

Feb 01, 2021 at 01:00 PM
210201_release

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have selected four local vaccinated healthcare professionals to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday as part of the NFL's celebration of frontline medical heroes.

The Broncos will be sending Radiologic Technologists at Children's Hospital Colorado Peter Stackhouse and Renee Guillet as well as UCHealth nurses Maxi Holcomb and Lauren Kass to the Super Bowl (Children's Colorado team members and UCHealth nurses were randomly selected from all employees who care for patients). The four guests will each receive one ticket to the game as well an all-expense trip to Tampa Bay.

All health care workers attending Super Bowl LV will have completed their COVID-19 vaccination prior to traveling to Tampa Bay. For more information about the NFL's Health Care Heroes celebrations, please visit: https://nflcommunications.com/Pages/NFL-TO-HONOR-HEALTH-CARE-HEROES-AT-SUPER-BOWL-LV-.aspx.

Related Content

news

WR Jerry Jeudy inactive for Week 1 matchup vs. Raiders

Jeudy was listed as questionable for the game with a hamstring injury.
news

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 1 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 10, 2023.
news

Broncos elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and WR Phillip Dorsett for Week 1 game vs. Raiders

The Broncos have elevated a pair of wide receivers to their game-day roster ahead of Sunday's matchup with Las Vegas.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Week 1

In the team's first test, Denver will aim to snap a skid against its division rival and start the 2023 campaign with a victory.
news

'I'm just going to make it count': RB Javonte Williams eager for regular-season return against Raiders

Williams said his preseason performance against the 49ers helped him to relax and prepare for 2023.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Riley Moss questionable for Broncos' Week 1 matchup with Raiders

"He's doing well," Head Coach Sean Payton said of Jeudy.
news

Mile High Morning: OLB Frank Clark excited to face Raiders, play alongside new Broncos teammates

Clark highlighted OLB Nik Bonitto and OLB Jonathon Cooper as "two of the best young guys I've ever seen."
news

Broncos Notebook: CB Pat Surtain II knows challenge Raiders WR Davante Adams presents in Week 1

"If you focus on the previous plays or the past plays, it could affect your game," said Surtain of last year's Week 11 matchup. "So you've just got to move on with it."
news

Injury Report: TE Greg Dulcich, TE Chris Manhertz improve to full participants in Broncos' Thursday practice

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) and cornerback Riley Moss (abdomen) remain listed as limited participants.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

Rookies in their first NFL games will wear a special patch and be gifted their game jersey after their performance.
news

Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton, QB Russell Wilson eager to open regular-season action, earn Week 1 win

"You always want to start fast," Wilson said. "Obviously playing in front of our fans here — Broncos Country — what an opportunity we have to obviously set the tone [and] go up against the Raiders."
news

Broncos players elect six captains for 2023 season

Denver is pulling from its offensive, defensive and special teams units in appointing its 2023 captains.
Advertising