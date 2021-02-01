Broncos select four health-care professionals to attend Super Bowl LV

DENVER — The Denver Broncos have selected four local vaccinated healthcare professionals to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday as part of the NFL's celebration of frontline medical heroes.

The Broncos will be sending Radiologic Technologists at Children's Hospital Colorado Peter Stackhouse and Renee Guillet as well as UCHealth nurses Maxi Holcomb and Lauren Kass to the Super Bowl (Children's Colorado team members and UCHealth nurses were randomly selected from all employees who care for patients). The four guests will each receive one ticket to the game as well an all-expense trip to Tampa Bay.