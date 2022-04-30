Broncos select DE Matt Henningsen with 206th-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos again added to their defensive line late in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Denver selected Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen with the 206th-overall pick.

Henningsen was a 2021 third-team All-Big Ten selection and competed in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

He posted career highs in tackles and tackles for loss in 2021 and also added three sacks.

Henningsen started 29 of the 42 games in which he appeared during his four seasons with the Badgers.

"His blend of size, athleticism and acumen is an easy sell in the later rounds or as a priority free agent," The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote in a scouting report.