Broncos select CB Faion Hicks with 232nd-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — With their final selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Broncos added another cornerback to their roster.
Denver selected Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks with the 232nd-overall pick.
Hicks, the second Wisconsin player the Broncos drafted on Saturday, appeared in 44 career games, totaling 108 tackles, one interception and 19 passes defensed.
Hicks was a 2020 honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.
"I'm very comfortable with special teams," Hicks said. "That's something that we harped on at Wisconsin and was really the main reason I got on the field at Wisconsin so any way the team needs me to contribute, even on special teams, I'm willing to do it."
The Broncos made seven selections on Saturday: Pittsburgh CB Damarri Mathis, Iowa State DE Eyioma Uwazurike, Oklahoma S Delarrin Turner-Yell, Samford WR Montrell Washington, Washington C Luke Wattenberg and Hicks.