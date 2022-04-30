Broncos select CB Damarri Mathis with 115th-overall pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just hours after General Manager George Paton said the Broncos would like to add a cornerback on Day 3 of the draft, Denver used its first pick of the fourth round to bolster its secondary.

With the 115th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Broncos selected Pittsburgh cornerback Damarri Mathis.

A two-year starter for the Panthers, Mathis posted 87 career tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 24 passes defensed and five interceptions.

In 2021, as he started 13 games, Mathis earned Honorable Mention All-ACC honors.

Mathis ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.