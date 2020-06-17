Broncos saddened to learn of passing of former OL, Top 100 Team member Jerry Sturm

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos are saddened to learn that former Denver offensive lineman and Broncos Top 100 Team member Jerry Sturm has passed away at the age of 83.

Sturm, who spent six years as a Bronco from 1961-66, appeared in 84 games for Denver at a variety of positions along the offensive line. He primarily played as a guard or center.

He joined the Broncos in 1961 after spending three seasons in the Canadian Football League.

A two-time AFL All-Star with the Broncos (1964, 1966), Sturm would play another six years of professional football after leaving Denver. He spent four years with the Saints, a year with the Houston Oilers and a year with the Eagles before retiring following the 1972 season.

Born in English, Indiana, Sturm attended college at the University of Illinois before he joined the CFL.

Following his football career, Sturm owned "The South," a restaurant in Englewood.

Sturm earned recognition from the Broncos in 2019 as a member of the organization's all-time Top 100 Team. The list featured 100 of the top Broncos in honor of the NFL's 100th season.