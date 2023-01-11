Broncos rookie review: A look at the offensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. —The Broncos' 2022 season has come to an end, and so has the rookie year for the Broncos' most recent draft class.

Three of Denver's nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft were offensive players, and all three found significant roles in their rookie seasons. While it was an inconsistent year for the Broncos' offense, each of these rookies showed promise for a bright future with the organization.

Read on for a look at the offensive contributors from the Broncos' rookie class:

TE Greg Dulcich

Draft position: No. 80 overall (third round)

After trading tight end Noah Fant to the Seahawks in the offseason, the Broncos sought another elite pass catcher at the position — and they seem to have found one in Greg Dulcich.

The rookie tight end missed seven games this season while dealing with a hamstring injury, but in the 10 games he played, Dulcich's impact was undeniable. He totaled 33 catches for 411 yards and two touchdowns, becoming one of quarterback Russell Wilson's favorite targets. Among rookie tight ends, he ranked second in receiving yards and third in receptions. The only players ahead of him in those categories appeared in six or seven more games this season.

Dulcich noted that while he wished he hadn't been limited by an injury, he was proud of what he was able to accomplish in his first NFL season.

"Obviously it wasn't ideal, with not playing for seven games because of the hamstring, so that's going to be a big emphasis this offseason, sorting that out," Dulcich said. "But, for the 10 games I played, I'm glad I was able to go in there. I felt like I proved I belong in this league and I can make plays, and my coaches can trust me, and that I can play a role in this offense and help us win games."

If he can stay healthy in 2023, Dulcich is poised to have an extremely productive Year 2. The tight end showed how explosive he can be in the passing game, and with wide receivers Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler set to return, Denver's offense should have no shortage of weapons.

His goal in 2023, Dulcich noted, is to become a more versatile threat in the Broncos' offense.

"I just want to be able to improve every aspect of my game," Dulcich said. "Be a better run blocker, be a better pass catcher and try to be an every-down tight end."