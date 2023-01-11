Broncos rookie review: A look at the defensive players from Denver's 2022 draft class

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Upon the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, the members of the Broncos' 2022 draft class have officially finished their rookie years.

The Broncos added six defensive players in the 2022 NFL Draft, and all six appeared in at least one game this year. For some, this season provided an opportunity to become a starter. For others, it was a chance to develop their skills for the future.

No matter the role, each of these players had a part in building one of the league's elite defenses.

Read on for a look at the defensive contributors from the Broncos' rookie class:

OLB Nik Bonitto

Draft position: No. 64 overall (second round)

Outside linebacker Nik Bonitto's role in his rookie year was not as significant as many expected heading into the season, but when he was given opportunities, the pass rusher showed promise to become an important part of the Broncos' defense moving forward.

The coaching staff noted at several points during the season that while Bonitto's talent was undeniable, there were areas in which he needed to continue to develop. With strong production from outside linebackers Randy Gregory, Baron Browning and, for the first half of the season, Bradley Chubb, much of this work for Bonitto had to come in practice rather than in games.

While the rookie was not a focal point of Denver's defense in 2022, he showed significant growth throughout his first year in the NFL, indicating a bright future ahead for the young outside linebacker.

"[He has grown] in all areas," Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero said in November. "First of all, understanding the game. [Outside Linebackers Coach Bert] Watts has done a great job trying to educate him on the NFL. Half the battle is knowing what to expect, so he struggled with his knowledge. He's hitting blocks, playing a different style that he was asked to than in Oklahoma. He's really responded to that, and he continues to get better and better. We're still expecting him to have more growth, obviously, but he's been doing a good job."