Broncos Rookie Minicamp Rundown

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Broncos fans will get their first look at the team's 2013 rookie class as the players hit the field at Dove Valley this weekend.
The team's weekend minicamp is mandatory for the rookies and will feature 31 players -- seven draft picks, 16 college free agents, six first-year players and two tryout invitees.
The minicamp is open to all rookies and players that have not accrued a season of NFL experience.
UPDATE: Gary Mason Jr. failed his physical and is no longer on the roster. Tryout player Lanston Tanyi will replace him for the rookie minicamp.
Below is a list of the 31 players that will participate in the minicamp:
|Player
|Pos.
|College
|Acquired
|Exp.
|Note
|Corey Adams
|LS
|Kansas St.
|FA-13
|1
|A tryout player who has spent time with the Cowboys and Falcons.
|C.J. Anderson
|RB
|California
|CFA
|R
|Ran for 1,135 yards with 12 TDs at Cal.
|Montee Ball
|RB
|Wisconsin
|Draft - 2nd rd.
|R
|Set an NCAA record with 83 touchdowns.
|Kemonte' Bateman
|WR
|New Mexico St.
|CFA
|R
|Caught 50 passes for 707 yards and 5 TDs in 2012.
|Paul Cornick
|T
|North Dakota St.
|FA-12
|1
|Spent a portion of the 2012 season on the Broncos' practice squad.
|Ryan Doerr
|P
|Kansas State
|CFA
|R
|Posted a career-long punt of 65 yards.
|Zac Dysert
|QB
|Miami University
|Draft - 7th rd.
|R
|Led the MAC with 3,483 passing yards as a senior.
|Manase Foketi
|OL
|West Texas A&M
|CFA
|R
|Has experience playing tackle and guard.
|Romney Fuga
|DT
|BYU
|CFA
|R
|Made 42 tackles with 1.5 sacks and 2.5 TFL as a senior.
|Ben Garland
|G
|Air Force
|CFA-10
|1
|Switching from DL to G this offseason.
|Blake Gideon
|S
|Texas
|FA-12
|1
|Spent the 2012 season on the Broncos practice squad.
|Aaron Hester
|CB
|UCLA
|CFA
|R
|Started all 14 games in 2012 for UCLA.
|Damien Holmes
|LB
|UCLA
|CFA
|R
|A tryout player who started 30 games at LB and DE for UCLA.
|Ryan Katz
|QB
|San Diego St.
|CFA
|R
|Completed 99-of-163 passes with 13 touchdowns as a senior.
|Uona Kaveinga
|LB
|BYU
|CFA
|R
|Posted 106 tackles with 9 TFL in his two years at BYU.
|Tavarres King
|WR
|Georgia
|Draft - 5th rd.
|R
|Ranks fourth in school history with 2,602 receiving yards.
|Lerentee McCray
|LB
|Florida
|CFA
|R
|Made 25 tackles with 4.5 TFL and 3 sacks in 2012.
|Quincy McDuffie
|WR
|Central Florida
|CFA
|R
|Sports Illustrated first-team All-American as a kick returner.
|Greg Orton
|WR
|Purdue
|FA-11
|1
|Spent the 2012 season on the Broncos practice squad.
|Vinston Painter
|T
|Virginia Tech
|Draft - 6th rd.
|R
|Played DT, OT and OG in college.
|Ross Rasner
|S
|Arkansas
|CFA
|R
|Led the Razorbacks with 92 tackles in 2012.
|Lucas Reed
|TE
|New Mexico
|CFA
|R
|Caught 77 passes for 949 with 6 TDs at New Mexico.
|Douglas Rippy
|LB
|Colorado
|CFA
|R
|Overcame an early-season knee injury to play nine games in 2012.
|Gerell Robinson
|WR
|Arizona State
|FA-13
|1
|Competed in training camp with the Broncos in 2012.
|Quentin Saulsberry
|C
|Mississippi State
|FA-12
|1
|Spent the 2012 season on the Broncos practice squad.
|Quanterus Smith
|DE
|Western Kentucky
|Draft - 5th rd.
|R
|Led the nation with 12.5 sacks before suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2012.
|Lanston Tanyi
|DL
|Colorado State
|CFA
|R
|A tryout player who registered 77 tackles and three sacks for the Rams in 2012.
|Lamaar Thomas
|WR
|New Mexico St.
|CFA
|R
|Used as a RB, WR and QB at New Mexico, where he also ran track.
|Kayvon Webster
|CB
|South Florida
|Draft - 3rd rd.
|R
|Broke up 15 passes and made three INT at South Florida.
|Sylvester Williams
|DT
|North Carolina
|Draft - 1st rd.
|R
|Registered 15.5 sacks with 20.5 tackles for a loss in college.
|John Youboty
|DE
|Temple
|CFA
|R
|Led Temple with 6 TFL in 2012.