Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Rookie Minicamp Rundown

May 09, 2013 at 03:14 AM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Broncos fans will get their first look at the team's 2013 rookie class as the players hit the field at Dove Valley this weekend.

The team's weekend minicamp is mandatory for the rookies and will feature 31 players -- seven draft picks, 16 college free agents, six first-year players and two tryout invitees. 

The minicamp is open to all rookies and players that have not accrued a season of NFL experience.

Click here to see photos of the participants.

UPDATE: Gary Mason Jr. failed his physical and is no longer on the roster. Tryout player Lanston Tanyi will replace him for the rookie minicamp.

Below is a list of the 31 players that will participate in the minicamp:

Player Pos. College Acquired Exp. Note
Corey Adams LS Kansas St. FA-13 1 A tryout player who has spent time with the Cowboys and Falcons.
C.J. Anderson RB California CFA R Ran for 1,135 yards with 12 TDs at Cal.
Montee Ball RB Wisconsin Draft - 2nd rd. R Set an NCAA record with 83 touchdowns.
Kemonte' Bateman WR New Mexico St. CFA R Caught 50 passes for 707 yards and 5 TDs in 2012.
Paul Cornick T North Dakota St. FA-12 1 Spent a portion of the 2012 season on the Broncos' practice squad.
Ryan Doerr P Kansas State CFA R Posted a career-long punt of 65 yards.
Zac Dysert QB Miami University Draft - 7th rd. R Led the MAC with 3,483 passing yards as a senior.
Manase Foketi OL West Texas A&M CFA R Has experience playing tackle and guard.
Romney Fuga DT BYU CFA R Made 42 tackles with 1.5 sacks and 2.5 TFL as a senior.
Ben Garland G Air Force CFA-10 1 Switching from DL to G this offseason.
Blake Gideon S Texas FA-12 1 Spent the 2012 season on the Broncos practice squad.
Aaron Hester CB UCLA CFA R Started all 14 games in 2012 for UCLA.
Damien Holmes LB UCLA CFA R A tryout player who started 30 games at LB and DE for UCLA.
Ryan Katz QB San Diego St. CFA R Completed 99-of-163 passes with 13 touchdowns as a senior.
Uona Kaveinga LB BYU CFA R Posted 106 tackles with 9 TFL in his two years at BYU.
Tavarres King WR Georgia Draft - 5th rd. R Ranks fourth in school history with 2,602 receiving yards.
Lerentee McCray LB Florida CFA R Made 25 tackles with 4.5 TFL and 3 sacks in 2012.
Quincy McDuffie WR Central Florida CFA R Sports Illustrated first-team All-American as a kick returner.
Greg Orton WR Purdue FA-11 1 Spent the 2012 season on the Broncos practice squad.
Vinston Painter T Virginia Tech Draft - 6th rd. R Played DT, OT and OG in college.
Ross Rasner S Arkansas CFA R Led the Razorbacks with 92 tackles in 2012.
Lucas Reed TE New Mexico CFA R Caught 77 passes for 949 with 6 TDs at New Mexico.
Douglas Rippy LB Colorado CFA R Overcame an early-season knee injury to play nine games in 2012.
Gerell Robinson WR Arizona State FA-13 1 Competed in training camp with the Broncos in 2012.
Quentin Saulsberry C Mississippi State FA-12 1 Spent the 2012 season on the Broncos practice squad.
Quanterus Smith DE Western Kentucky Draft - 5th rd. R Led the nation with 12.5 sacks before suffering a season-ending knee injury in 2012.
Lanston Tanyi DL Colorado State CFA R A tryout player who registered 77 tackles and three sacks for the Rams in 2012.
Lamaar Thomas WR New Mexico St. CFA R Used as a RB, WR and QB at New Mexico, where he also ran track.
Kayvon Webster CB South Florida Draft - 3rd rd. R Broke up 15 passes and made three INT at South Florida.
Sylvester Williams DT North Carolina Draft - 1st rd. R Registered 15.5 sacks with 20.5 tackles for a loss in college.
John Youboty DE Temple CFA R Led Temple with 6 TFL in 2012.

