Broncos Rookie Minicamp Rundown

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. --Broncos fans will get their first look at the team's 2013 rookie class as the players hit the field at Dove Valley this weekend.

The team's weekend minicamp is mandatory for the rookies and will feature 31 players -- seven draft picks, 16 college free agents, six first-year players and two tryout invitees.

The minicamp is open to all rookies and players that have not accrued a season of NFL experience.

UPDATE: Gary Mason Jr. failed his physical and is no longer on the roster. Tryout player Lanston Tanyi will replace him for the rookie minicamp.