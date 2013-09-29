Broncos-Record 52 Points Ground Eagles

In the process, Manning set a new NFL record with 16 touchdowns through the first four games of a season. The fact that he hasn't thrown an interception tied Milt Plum (1960) for the most passing touchdowns to start a season without throwing an interception. It's part of a streak of 201 consecutive passes without a pick -- a career best for Manning and the second-longest streak in team history. He also passed Brett Favre for the most four-touchdown games in NFL history -- he now has 24.

"I enjoyed that," Manning said of the offense's performance. "That was a good team that we played. We felt really motivated to score points against these guys. You saw their offense. They are capable of scoring points. Our defense did a heck of a job answering their challenge. We were motivated to be on top of our game offensively – to score points – touchdowns, not field goals. I thought we did that today. We certainly enjoyed that."

Eight different Broncos caught a pass in the effort, and the 52 points were a Broncos franchise record. In the midst of the stretch was a third quarter that saw the team outscore Philadelphia 21-0 with 18 first downs and 214 yards without a third-down attempt.

"May have to give old Thunder an IV after this one," Manning joked of the club's horse mascot that gallops on the field after every score.

Denver's final touchdown of the game once again came on special teams, thanks to linebacker Steven Johnson's blocked punt. He recovered the football and ran it back 17 yards for the score.