Broncos recognize community champion award winners

Watson has participated in more than 10 community events since joining the team in the offseason. Watson's community involvement includes visits to local high schools as well as PLAY 60 events and holiday-themed events such as the Thanksgiving Turkey distribution.

Nixon, who spent two weeks on the active roster in addition to competing on the team's practice squad, has volunteered his time on more than 20 occasions in 2016. Nixon has participated in multiple Boys & Girls Club, high school, hospital and military visits in addition to partaking in almost every Broncos Be A Champion in the Community partner events since the start of the season.