Broncos recognize community champion award winners

Dec 09, 2016 at 01:10 AM

Broncos receive awards for community work

At Friday morning's team meeting, the Broncos recognized five players who make the most outstanding contributions to the community. (photos by Ben Swanson)

Vice President of Community Development Cindy Kellogg speaks to the team about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, which was given to tight end Virgil Green.
Virgil Green rises to accept a framed jersey and glass trophy for the Broncos' 2016 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.
ENGLEWOOD, Colo.** — The Denver Broncos announced their community champion award winners in their team meeting on Friday.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr., outside linebacker Dekoda Watson and cornerback Taurean Nixon received the team's Community Ambassador Awards while wide receiver Kalif Raymond was named the Broncos' Community Rookie of the Year.            

Harris Jr. is actively involved in the greater Denver community, most recently taking the lead on the team's visit to the Denver Rescue Mission and spending time at Drive for Life 19, the team's annual blood drive.

Watson has participated in more than 10 community events since joining the team in the offseason. Watson's community involvement includes visits to local high schools as well as PLAY 60 events and holiday-themed events such as the Thanksgiving Turkey distribution.

Nixon, who spent two weeks on the active roster in addition to competing on the team's practice squad, has volunteered his time on more than 20 occasions in 2016. Nixon has participated in multiple Boys & Girls Club, high school, hospital and military visits in addition to partaking in almost every Broncos Be A Champion in the Community partner events since the start of the season.

Raymond, who competed on the team's practice squad for the first 13 weeks of the season before making his NFL debut at Jacksonville on Dec. 4, has been a mainstay in the community. Raymond spoke to seven high school teams throughout the season as part of the Broncos' High School Game of the Week initiative while volunteering his time in multiple Broncos community partner events throughout the season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

