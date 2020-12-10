Denver Broncos | News

Broncos recognize 2020 community champion award winners during Thursday's virtual team meeting

Dec 10, 2020 at 08:30 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos presented their "Champions in the Community" awards and recognized safety Justin Simmons as the team's 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee during a virtual team meeting on Thursday.

Guard Dalton Risner was presented with the Broncos' Community Impact Award while linebackers Bradley Chubb, Alexander Johnson and Joe Jones along with wide receiver Tim Patrick received the team's Community Ambassador Awards. Additionally, the team recognized defensive lineman McTelvin Agim as the Community Rookie of the Year.

BRONCOS COMMUNITY AWARD WINNERS

  • Risner, the team's Community Rookie of the Year in 2019, dedicated time and resources this season to COVID-19 relief efforts while also expanding his work with Special Olympics. Through his 'RisnerUp' Foundation, the Wiggins, Colo., native raised nearly $17,000 for COVID Relief by hosting a radiothon to benefit Food Bank of the Rockies, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and VOA Colorado's Meals on Wheels program. Risner spent countless hours recording messages and providing words of encouragement for the entire Colorado youth and high school football community during an unprecedented season. Additionally, Risner became a Special Olympics Colorado Board Member and hosted multiple national events geared towards creating a more inclusive sports community and world for athletes of all abilities.
  • Chubb expanded his Chubb Foundation from Atlanta to Denver in 2020 with the launch of Chubb's Club Tour, visiting nine Boys & Girls Clubs and reaching nearly 600 club members in the span of one month. His volunteerism also included participating in more than 10 community outreach events during the span of the season, including virtual visits with cancer patients, youth football teams and Colorado firefighters. This is Chubb's second community recognition after being named a Community Co-Rookie of the Year in 2018.
  • Johnson made significant contributions to the Broncos' Inspire Change efforts by being an active participant in every Power Hour session throughout the season. He focused on issues such as criminal justice reform as part of the team's We Stand For campaign, through meetings with several individuals and organizations, and by participating in and speaking at multiple Black Lives Matter marches. In addition to his social justice work, Johnson is an advocate for the fight to end Alzheimer's, supporting various fundraising initiatives and events in conjunction with the Alzheimer's Association.
  • Jones, a three-time Community Ambassador Award recipient, continued to provide unparalleled support and outreach to patients and families at Children's Hospital Colorado through its Seacrest Studio. For the third consecutive year, Jones led player support for Denver Rescue Mission's Thanksgiving food drive with a personal donation of 220 turkeys and additional food items to help put a turkey on every table. His total outreach this season impacted 18 community organizations, including Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver, Food Bank of the Rockies, American Cancer Society and International Justice Mission.
  • Patrick supported more than 20 different nonprofit organizations throughout the season, participating in almost every virtual team event in 2020. Patrick took a leadership role this season in the team's Fight Like a Bronco outreach, participating in visits with cancer patients and sharing his personal story about his dad's battle with cancer while personally supporting the Sarcoma Foundation of America. He continued his high level of support for kids through Q&A sessions with local youth football players and holiday book readings distributed to various youth-serving nonprofits.
  • Agim led the Broncos' rookie class with more than 19 instances of community outreach through the team. He sought out opportunities in the juvenile justice space to make a difference, including sending messages to encourage kids in the juvenile justice system to make positive changes and decisions to get their lives on the right track. He also led a life skills group discussion for young women transitioning out of secure detention facilities in partnership with a local nonprofit.

