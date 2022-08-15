Denver Broncos | News

Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ranked No. 61 on 2022 NFL Top 100

Aug 14, 2022 at 09:56 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

For a 10th consecutive season, Russell Wilson has earned a spot on the NFL Top 100 player rankings.

Ahead of his first season as a Bronco, Wilson received the No. 61 spot on the list.

While this is Wilson's lowest ranking since first making the cut in 2013, it comes after a season in which Wilson missed three games due to injury. Even considering that, Wilson put up highly respectable numbers with 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 103.1 passer rating. Among quarterbacks who started at least 10 games in 2021, Wilson ranked fifth in the league in passer rating.

In Denver, Wilson is poised for a healthy bounce-back effort with an offense that Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has said is tailored to what Wilson does best.

With weapons like Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Albert Okwuegbunam and more, Wilson could be back in the Top 100's top 25 — the area where he was ranked in each of the eight previous editions of the rankings.

