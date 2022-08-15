Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson ranked No. 61 on 2022 NFL Top 100

For a 10th consecutive season, Russell Wilson has earned a spot on the NFL Top 100 player rankings.

Ahead of his first season as a Bronco, Wilson received the No. 61 spot on the list.

While this is Wilson's lowest ranking since first making the cut in 2013, it comes after a season in which Wilson missed three games due to injury. Even considering that, Wilson put up highly respectable numbers with 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 103.1 passer rating. Among quarterbacks who started at least 10 games in 2021, Wilson ranked fifth in the league in passer rating.

In Denver, Wilson is poised for a healthy bounce-back effort with an offense that Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett has said is tailored to what Wilson does best.