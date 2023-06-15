Denver Broncos | News

Broncos President Damani Leech to lead sessions at third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum

Jun 15, 2023 at 04:37 PM
Aric DiLalla

Photo by Gabriel Christus / Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos President Damani Leech is set to help lead sessions at the third annual Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum later in June, the NFL announced Thursday.

The forum, which the league announced in partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, will give front office personnel from the collegiate and NFL levels the opportunity to network and receive peer-to-peer professional development, according to the NFL's press release.

Held at the NFL's Los Angeles office on June 21, the forum will feature sessions on a variety of topics, including how to build a staff and set priorities.

The NFL is also set to hold the Quarterback Coaching Summit at the same location from June 22-23.

"The Ozzie Newsome General Manager Forum and Quarterback Coaching Summit are part of our ongoing efforts to cultivate an inclusive workforce throughout every aspect of the League," said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent Sr. "We look forward to continuing to offer participants an opportunity to engage with and learn from seasoned coaches and football personnel within the NFL community."

Leech will join Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan, Ravens president Sashi Brown, Bears president Kevin Warren and Commanders president Jason Wright among the 14 front office personnel who will help lead sessions.

Advertising