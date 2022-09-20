Denver Broncos | News

Broncos players register to vote, learn about upcoming election on National Voter Registration Day

Sep 20, 2022 at 05:27 PM
Ellie Kinney

Digital Media Contributor

220920_Voting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2022 midterm elections are right around the corner, and the Broncos are ensuring that the players have all the tools they need to be informed voters.

On National Voter Registration Day, the Broncos hosted an event designed to give players an opportunity to learn about the upcoming general election in Colorado, check their voter registration status and even register to vote on the spot.

The team hosted the Community Resource Center's chief program officer, Rebecca Gorrell, and chief operating officer Tammy Mulligan to provide an overview of voter registration and discuss how their organization aims to make voting more accessible as part of the Colorado Participation Project. They talked to the players about the importance of voting and how it can impact their communities.

Following this discussion, Peg Perl, deputy director of elections for Arapahoe County, provided a step-by-step walkthrough of how to vote in the upcoming election. She outlined the processes of sending mail-in ballots, voting in person and finding information about candidates and ballot issues.

Several Broncos players attended the event and were active participants, coming away with a deeper understanding of the voting process and how they can be involved.

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb came to the session, and the organizers helped him check online to confirm his voter registration status. After the event, Chubb praised the Colorado Participation Project for the work it does to encourage voting and make voter registration more accessible.

"[People] don't vote because they feel like, 'Oh, I'm just another person in the system,' stuff like that, but it really matters to hear that they go through the process of doing it the right way," Chubb said. "It makes you want to be involved and get more people to vote."

Chubb learned the importance of voting from his mother, Carmen Chubb, who served as the chief of staff to former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Throughout his mother's career in public policy, Chubb has been exposed to how individuals can create change by electing leaders and voting on crucial issues.

"She'd always be on my head about voting, make sure I'd vote and look up the issues and stuff that's going on out here," Chubb said. "Ever since she was working with [Bottoms], I feel like I took a keen [interest in] understanding what was going on in my community."

Chubb noted that he was proud to see many of his teammates attend the session to get more information about the voting process. As a professional athlete, he recognizes the power they have to inspire their fans and communities to follow their lead.

"It's good to see," Chubb said. "They're helping their communities even if they're not in Colorado, just wherever they're from, and hopefully [they'll] relay the message out there."

Outside linebacker Randy Gregory also joined Tuesday's session. Gregory has never voted before, but he registered for the first time after the session. Gorrell walked him through the process, and in under two minutes, he was registered to vote.

220920_Voter2

"It feels good," Gregory said after registering. "Obviously it's a process I've never been through before, so it's all new to me. … I'm a big procrastinator, so I've been holding this off for a while now, and it's just exciting to get involved."

Gregory said he decided to register to vote on National Voter Registration Day because the information and resources the Broncos provided made it simple and stress-free.

"I don't think, looking back on it, I had … the opportunities like I do here, where it's just kind of presented in front of me," Gregory said. "We have a day to come in, on an off day, so just seeing that and being able to take that opportunity, I felt like it was a good time to do it. Seeing the landscape of the world and how it's been since I turned 18, how much has changed, it makes sense for me to get involved."

Members of Broncos Country will also soon have a convenient opportunity to register to vote. In partnership with the Denver Election Division, the Broncos will host the Denver County Voter Coach Mobile Voting Unit at Empower Field at Mile High (Lot J) on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mobile Voting Unit is a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) and is ADA accessible. Eligible voters will be able to check registration status, register to vote and even cast or drop off a completed ballot on-site.

Related Content

news

2022 Power Rankings Roundup, Week 3: Where the Broncos stand ahead of a matchup with 49ers

"If they can tighten up the process, the system could shine," wrote Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr.

news

11 former Broncos among 129 Modern-Era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023

The list includes three Ring of Famers in Rod Smith, Tom Nalen and Jason Elam.

news

Player Q&A: Jonas Griffith discusses his journey to becoming an NFL starter

"With hard work and preparation, I think anything's attainable," Griffith said.

news

Mile High Morning: D.J. Jones and his dad sample Big Dave's barbecue sauces at Taste of the Broncos presented by King Soopers

"I couldn't wait to get here, and just love spending time with my son," Big Dave said.

news

Hot Topics: HC Nathaniel Hackett, Broncos working on strengthening game-management process with eye on improving communication

Hackett also touched on how the Broncos can improve in the red zone.

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy, CB Pat Surtain II 'day to day' after suffering injuries vs. Texans

The Broncos received "good news" on the two players' statuses, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

Mile High Morning: Rookie Damarri Mathis shows potential after filling in for Pat Surtain II in Week 2

"The thing about Damarri is, it's not too big for him," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said.

news

'He was so critical': How Courtland Sutton powered Denver's passing attack vs. Houston after Jerry Jeudy's injury

With Jerry Jeudy sidelined, Courtland Sutton embraced the spotlight as the Broncos' leading receiver when they needed it most.

news

'[The offense] needed us a little bit, and we stepped up': Broncos pass rushers help lead team to victory over Texans

"It was fun to get out in front of the home crowd and be able to make some plays," outside linebacker Randy Gregory said.

news

'All that matters is that win': After sluggish start, Broncos' offense responds in key fourth-quarter moment

While the Broncos have plenty to correct from the win in their home opener, there's a key lesson: With Wilson under center, neither side of the ball will not lose faith.

news

#HOUvsDEN postgame injury update: WR Jerry Jeudy and CB Pat Surtain II ruled out after exiting game

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett noted that the team will further evaluate Jeudy and Surtain on Monday.

Advertising