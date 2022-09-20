Broncos players register to vote, learn about upcoming election on National Voter Registration Day

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The 2022 midterm elections are right around the corner, and the Broncos are ensuring that the players have all the tools they need to be informed voters.

On National Voter Registration Day, the Broncos hosted an event designed to give players an opportunity to learn about the upcoming general election in Colorado, check their voter registration status and even register to vote on the spot.

The team hosted the Community Resource Center's chief program officer, Rebecca Gorrell, and chief operating officer Tammy Mulligan to provide an overview of voter registration and discuss how their organization aims to make voting more accessible as part of the Colorado Participation Project. They talked to the players about the importance of voting and how it can impact their communities.

Following this discussion, Peg Perl, deputy director of elections for Arapahoe County, provided a step-by-step walkthrough of how to vote in the upcoming election. She outlined the processes of sending mail-in ballots, voting in person and finding information about candidates and ballot issues.

Several Broncos players attended the event and were active participants, coming away with a deeper understanding of the voting process and how they can be involved.

Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb came to the session, and the organizers helped him check online to confirm his voter registration status. After the event, Chubb praised the Colorado Participation Project for the work it does to encourage voting and make voter registration more accessible.

"[People] don't vote because they feel like, 'Oh, I'm just another person in the system,' stuff like that, but it really matters to hear that they go through the process of doing it the right way," Chubb said. "It makes you want to be involved and get more people to vote."

Chubb learned the importance of voting from his mother, Carmen Chubb, who served as the chief of staff to former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Throughout his mother's career in public policy, Chubb has been exposed to how individuals can create change by electing leaders and voting on crucial issues.

"She'd always be on my head about voting, make sure I'd vote and look up the issues and stuff that's going on out here," Chubb said. "Ever since she was working with [Bottoms], I feel like I took a keen [interest in] understanding what was going on in my community."

Chubb noted that he was proud to see many of his teammates attend the session to get more information about the voting process. As a professional athlete, he recognizes the power they have to inspire their fans and communities to follow their lead.

"It's good to see," Chubb said. "They're helping their communities even if they're not in Colorado, just wherever they're from, and hopefully [they'll] relay the message out there."