Broncos players recount calls to family members after making Denver's 53-man roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After weeks of training camp competition and preseason action, Broncos players who made Denver's 53-man roster on Tuesday had a common reaction: calling back home to family.

Defensive tackle Elijah Garcia spent time with the Broncos last season and strengthened his case to make Denver's initial roster with two sacks in the Broncos' preseason opener against the Cardinals and an interception against San Francisco. After learning that he made the team, Garcia was quick to share the good news with his parents.

"Man, it's exciting for sure," Garcia said after Thursday's practice. "It's a dream come true. I texted my parents that I made the squad, and they were super happy. God is good, and it's a blessing to be out here."

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin, acquired as an undrafted free agent, was one of three Denver running backs selected to the initial 53-man roster after scoring four touchdowns in three preseason games. His first call was to his mom, who was an inspiration and unrelenting source of support throughout his career.

"It was definitely a surreal moment knowing that I made the team," McLaughlin said. "My mom was my first call, she was excited. It's just a blessing. It was definitely a great day."

For wide receiver Brandon Johnson, his connection with his parents has been an essential part of his approach to football. After scoring his first NFL touchdown last season, Johnson received a game ball from quarterback Russell Wilson, and he revealed that he plans to relocate the football from his house and gift it to his parents.

Johnson also said that he talks with his parents every day and that he received sage advice from his dad after telling him that he made the Broncos' roster.

"I'm on the phone with my parents every day, especially my dad," Johnson said. "… [He said], 'The work is just now starting. It's hard enough to make the team, but it's harder to stay. So stay on it, stay on your P's and Q's and be on your stuff.'"

Outside linebacker Thomas Incoom, another undrafted free agent who defied the odds to make the Broncos' roster, shared the special moment over the phone with his dad. While they enjoyed the milestone, Incoom made sure to let his dad know that the grind was far from over.