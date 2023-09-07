Denver Broncos | News

Broncos players elect six captains for 2023 season

Sep 06, 2023 at 06:05 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

23_CaptainsTwitter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In Head Coach Sean Payton's mind, winning results on the field correlate with strong leadership from players. After Payton announced the Broncos' 2023 captains, he reflected on just how crucial that leadership can be.

"Guys lead in their own ways," Payton said after practice on Wednesday. "Obviously, the veteran players vote on these guys. Generally speaking, your better teams are player-led teams. Your average teams are coach-led teams, and your poor teams really have no leadership. I think it's important."

Denver's player vote culminated in the naming of six captains: quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, tackle Mike McGlinchey, safeties Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson and punter Riley Dixon. That group enters 2023 with a combined 48 seasons of NFL experience and includes three players who were captains for the Broncos last season in Wilson, Sutton, Simmons and Jackson. In certain other years, Denver named game captains rather than season-long selections.

Simmons is one of the most decorated Broncos and has established his reputation as one of the league's best defensive backs, but he still considers the honor of captain to be the ultimate distinction.

"It means everything, to be able to be named captain [by] your peers, year in and year out, it means a lot," Simmons said. "I don't take that lightly. It comes with a heavy burden, but one all the captains will equally share. I'm excited for the season."

Wilson will be playing in his 12th season and has demonstrated a strong grasp of Payton's offense in training camp and the preseason. Payton reflected on the leadership qualities he appreciates in his starting quarterback.

"You start with all great leaders, sometimes they're just by example, and I wouldn't say that's the case with Russell, but certainly by example, the work he puts in, the amount of time he's on the opponent, in the building," Payton said. "Part of that's the position prerequisite. I would say he's real upbeat. Man, he's positive [and] encouraging. He has a lot of really good traits that I like, and I think over his career, dating back to college, it's shown itself time and time again."

 Along with the trio of returning captains, two of the Broncos' offseason additions received the nod as captains in McGlinchey and Dixon.

Related Content

news

Mile High Morning: NFL PREM1ERE program to celebrate NFL debuts with exclusive patch

Rookies in their first NFL games will wear a special patch and be gifted their game jersey after their performance.
news

Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton, QB Russell Wilson eager to open regular-season action, earn Week 1 win

"You always want to start fast," Wilson said. "Obviously playing in front of our fans here — Broncos Country — what an opportunity we have to obviously set the tone [and] go up against the Raiders."
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy a limited participant in Broncos' Wednesday practice ahead of Week 1

Tight end Greg Dulcich was excused from practice with a "family[-related] absence."
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos Owner Greg Penner details takeaways from Year 1, approach with Broncos

In a Wall Street Journal feature, Penner talked about what he learned from his first year and his goals for Denver.
news

Mile High Morning: Former Broncos draft picks among Reese's Senior Bowl 75th team finalists

Ring of Fame center Tom Nalen, inside linebacker Al Wilson, defensive end Elvis Dumervil, fullback Peyton Hillis, quarterback Tim Tebow and outside linebacker Von Miller were among the players the Broncos drafted to be nominated for the honor.

news

Broncos Notebook: Rookie CB Riley Moss viewing opportunity to observe Broncos' defense 'a blessing in disguise'

"Obviously you don't want to get hurt," Moss said, "but you can kind of sit back and watch the guys and watch it from a different perspective and you get a lot of knowledge from that."
news

'There's no better way to start the season': Broncos eager to open 2023 with home matchup against Raiders

Denver is looking to set the tone for its season against one of its divisional opponents.
news

Several Broncos change jersey numbers ahead of regular season

Cornerback Tremon Smith, punter Riley Dixon, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr., cornerback Fabian Moreau and cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian were the players on Denver's active roster who switched their numbers.
news

Mile High Morning: TE Greg Dulcich discusses goals for 2023 season and HC Sean Payton's offense

In a feature in The Denver Post, Dulcich said he is focusing on team success over individual accolades and a breakout season.
news

Broncos sign LB Ben Niemann to practice squad

Denver added a veteran player to its practice squad.
news

Mile High Morning: NFL.com picks TE Greg Dulcich as Broncos' candidate to reach first Pro Bowl

The second-year tight end flashed star potential in his rookie year and the preseason.
Advertising