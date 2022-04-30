Broncos pick up 2023 third-round pick in trade with Colts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a Day 2 pick for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Denver traded their final pick of Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft and sent the 96th-overall selection to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a 2023 third-round pick.

Before the trade, the Broncos held just four selections in the 2023 NFL Draft. Denver now owns two picks in Round 3 of next year's draft, and those picks will represent their first selections of the draft.

Denver ended Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft with Oklahoma OLB Nik Bonitto (No. 64 overall) and UCLA TE Greg Dulcich (No. 80 overall). Denver also added the fifth-round pick from the Colts (No. 179 overall) and a fifth-rounder from the Texans (No. 162).