Broncos partner with Verizon to support domestic violence survivors

DENVER —** The Denver Broncos and Verizon have partnered to help support survivors of domestic violence with a HopeLine® Drive during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

Broncos fans are encouraged to donate used wireless phones and accessories in Verizon HopeLine® drop boxes located inside Broncos team stores at both Sports Authority Field at Mile High and UCHealth Training Center.

Verizon HopeLine® collects used wireless phones, batteries, chargers and accessories in any condition from any service provider to benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence. Donated phones are then turned into valuable resources for nonprofit organizations and agencies that support domestic violence victims and survivors across Colorado.

"For over a decade, we have had the support of the Denver Broncos and their fans to help end domestic violence in our community," Verizon Market President Russ Preite said. "Domestic violence deeply affects our communities and we are proud to make our network, technology and people part of the solution."

For more information on the program, please visit www.verizonwireless.com/hopeline.

About Verizon HopeLine®