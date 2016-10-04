Denver Broncos | News

Broncos partner with Verizon to support domestic violence survivors

Oct 04, 2016 at 06:14 AM

**

DENVER —** The Denver Broncos and Verizon have partnered to help support survivors of domestic violence with a HopeLine® Drive during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

Broncos fans are encouraged to donate used wireless phones and accessories in Verizon HopeLine® drop boxes located inside Broncos team stores at both Sports Authority Field at Mile High and UCHealth Training Center.

Verizon HopeLine® collects used wireless phones, batteries, chargers and accessories in any condition from any service provider to benefit victims and survivors of domestic violence. Donated phones are then turned into valuable resources for nonprofit organizations and agencies that support domestic violence victims and survivors across Colorado.

"For over a decade, we have had the support of the Denver Broncos and their fans to help end domestic violence in our community," Verizon Market President Russ Preite said. "Domestic violence deeply affects our communities and we are proud to make our network, technology and people part of the solution."

For more information on the program, please visit www.verizonwireless.com/hopeline.

About Verizon HopeLine®

Since 2001, the Verizon HopeLine program has collected more than 11.4 million phones across the nation and given more than $29 million in cash grants. More than 190,000 wireless phones with airtime have been donated to domestic violence prevention organizations.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Broncos hoping WRs Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler can return on Sunday vs. Ravens

Additionally, defensive end Dre'Mont Jones did not practice Wednesday due to an illness.

news

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

Denver also signed a pair of players to its practice squad.

news

Mile High Morning: The Broncos' pass rushers must find a way to affect QB Lamar Jackson

Denver has recorded just two sacks over the last three games, and The Denver Post's Parker Gabriel emphasized the importance of putting pressure on quarterback Lamar Jackson as the Broncos prepare to face the Ravens.

news

Sacco Sez: Broncos' connection with Baltimore greater than what meets the eye

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on the franchise's connections with the Ravens and the city of Baltimore.

Advertising