Broncos partner with local clothing brand BE A GOOD PERSON to release limited-edition 'Kickoff Collection'

Sep 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have partnered with local clothing brand BE A GOOD PERSON (BAGP) to release a limited-edition 'Kickoff Collection', it was announced Tuesday.

The collection will be released on Friday, Sept. 16 in limited quantities, at BE A GOOD PERSON's flagship location in RiNo (1360 27th St, Denver, CO 80205) as well as online at beagoodperson.com at noon MT. Additionally, it will be available at the Broncos Team Store in Empower Field at Mile High and on Fanatics.com.

"The Broncos are proud to partner with a local, prominent brand like BE A GOOD PERSON," Ted Santiago, Broncos Sr. Director of Marketing said. "This one-of-a-kind collection encapsulates what it means to be a Bronco."

The collection will feature seven unique co-branded pieces that combine BAGP's premium streetwear designs with the rich customs and the caliber of the Denver Broncos organization. Each piece unites the Broncos' iconic evolution that fans have been celebrating for over 60 years with BE A GOOD PERSON's artfully curated and versatile style.

As part of the 'Kickoff Collection,' BE A GOOD PERSON and the Denver Broncos plan to donate art supplies to all 20 Clubs run by Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver in Colorado. In addition to the art supply donations, BAGP will host an art workshop with a Metro Denver Boys & Girls Club at the end of September where Club members can customize their own BE A GOOD PERSON garment. The Denver Broncos have been in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver since 2003.

"Our inspiration was rooted in showing off the rich history of the Broncos, and as a Colorado native this collaboration reminded me of my earliest memories as a fan," Darian Simon, Co-Founder of BAGP said. "We've watched the logo transform and evolve over the years, and we wanted to showcase that and appeal to all demographics of Broncos fans everywhere. Even to those who start as just streetwear enthusiasts and throw on those logos, and instantly become a fan through the love of the garment."

About BE A GOOD PERSON

BAGP is a Denver lifestyle and apparel brand with the goal of refreshing one's outlook, and reminding us all that optimism can be all it takes to see the good in the world. Our clothing is made to be functional and fashionable, while serving as a simple reminder of the most basic concept; be a good person. Celebrating seven years and garments shipped to six continents later, BAGP strives to continue sharing their message while crafting sustainable, versatile and comfortable apparel. For more information visit beagoodperson.com.

