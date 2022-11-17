Denver Broncos | News

Broncos partner with Denver Rescue Mission to collect and distribute food for Thanksgiving

Nov 17, 2022
221117_turkeys

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have partnered with Denver Rescue Mission to collect and distribute food this Thanksgiving season.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, UCHealth Training Center's Broncos Team Store parking lot (13403 E. Broncos Parkway) will serve as a one-day collection site for Denver Rescue Mission's 2022 Turkey Drive.

Over the past four years, more than 2,500 frozen turkeys have been donated through this one-day collection site. To jump-start the 2022 Turkey Drive, 15 Broncos players have committed to donate 1,025 turkeys to the drive. Fans are encouraged to donate frozen 12-pound turkeys, boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, canned fruits, vegetables, yams, pumpkin, gravy and cranberry sauce.

In addition to collecting meals, the Broncos will assist Denver Rescue Mission with their annual Thanksgiving Banquet in a Box meal distribution at Empower Field at Mile High in Lot B on Tuesday, Nov. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 3,000 meals will be distributed in time for Thanksgiving to pre-registered families and each boxed meal will include a turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and additional Thanksgiving items.

Each year, Denver Rescue Mission collects 15,000 frozen turkeys with the goal of putting a turkey on every table for Thanksgiving. The organization partners with 100 agencies, including churches, schools and non-profits, to bring Thanksgiving into the homes of people in need.

For additional information on the 2022 Denver Rescue Mission Turkey Drive and how to donate, visit dbron.co/turkey.

About Denver Broncos Foundation

The Denver Broncos are committed to improving lives in our community by focusing on Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement. Alongside key community partners in each focus area, we are able to make a difference through strategic programming, unique events and dedicated advocacy. For more information on the Denver Broncos' community partnerships and programs, please visit www.denverbroncos.com/community or follow @BroncosOffField on Twitter and Instagram.

About Denver Rescue Mission

Since 1892, Denver Rescue Mission has been meeting the needs of the poor and homeless through emergency services, rehabilitation, transitional programs, and community outreach. For more information, please visit https://denverrescuemission.org/.

