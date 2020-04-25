Broncos overhaul wide receiver position during first two rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

"He obviously can do it in certain situations — both kicks and punts," Fangio said. "But I haven't seen many players over the years once they develop into a really good player and a primary starter do it on a full-time basis around the league. So we'll see how that goes, if he develops into where he's getting a lot of playing time on offense, then maybe it won't happen. But if he's not getting a lot of playing time on offense early on, then maybe he can be a returner. But we like 'Spence' as our returner, too. It will take a lot for us to not still have 'Spence' to do that too. So we feel good about our return game with both KJ and 'Spence.'"

"Well I think you always have opportunities during the draft," Elway said. "We had opportunities to move back, we had opportunities to move up, and I think ultimately we decided that we [were] going to stay where we [were]. And we're glad we [did], because we ended up not losing any of our picks. We still have all our picks tomorrow also. We were able to get the people that we wanted. You're always through those discussions, trying to get all the information that you possibly can — who in front of you may be taking what or what not —and that's part of the draft game. We're happy with the way that it fell today with the players that we really — after yesterday, coming out with Jerry and then Hamler was a target for us in the second round because of his explosiveness and speed to be able to really stretch the field for us. We felt like we needed another speed guy, and that was Hamler. He was our target earlier. Obviously the first part of the day when we're coming out, [we're] sitting there waiting to see if he's going to be there. And we heard of plenty of teams behind us that were obviously interested in KJ also. It fell well for us and so I think looking back on it, the way things fell, we're excited with the players that we had and it turned out it was a good day for us."