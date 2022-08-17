Broncos Notebook: Why a Week 1 focus could keep Denver's starters out of preseason games

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Practice makes perfect.

And it may also render the Broncos' remaining preseason games less important.

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett reiterated his feelings about playing starters in the preseason, and it feels increasingly likely that a number of the Broncos' most important players could see little to no action over the final two weeks of the tune-up slate.

"You know me — I don't like the preseason," Hackett said Tuesday. "That's just my philosophy, my upbringing after just seeing all the different things that I've seen in the past. There's always that risk-reward. I think we would all sit here and say, 'Sure, we want the guys to go out there, do good and get reps.' In the end, we want to be smart with the guys. It's a 17-game season."

Just four of the Broncos' 22 starters across their offense and defense appeared in their first preseason game, and presumptive starter Jonas Griffith suffered an elbow injury that is expected to keep him out four-to-six weeks.

The preseason certainly serves a purpose, as it provides invaluable reps for inexperienced players and those looking to earn a roster spot. But in Hackett's eyes, the value may not extend as much to the starting unit.

Hackett explained Tuesday that the reps the Broncos get in practice can be just as valuable as preseason action — and it can come in a more controlled environment.

"Yes," Hackett said when asked if practice is as effective. "[It's] how we try to protect the guys and get them ready so that they can come out there and play at the highest level. That's what we're aiming for. Those practices — we want to be more efficient, better, faster and just as game-like as possible. I think that's what we're trying to create. The more that they do that, the better."

Through training camp, Hackett has seen his starters respond and approach practice in a way that allows them to get the work that they need in order to be ready for Week 1.

"Now if it gets bad or anything like that, then we might have to throw them in the games," Hackett joked. "In this situation, I think they have all stepped up to that challenge. I think they've done a great job."

Hackett has yet to announce which players will take the field in Buffalo on Saturday, but he previously noted that quarterback Russell Wilson doesn't necessarily need to play because of his experience.

And as he noted Tuesday, his philosophy may lead him away from playing the team's starters much, if at all. Hackett said he's seen teams that have pushed too hard in practice and those that haven't pushed hard enough. Ultimately, his views on the preseason stem from the methods of Rams head coach Sean McVay — who has made it to two Super Bowls despite almost exclusively holding his starters out of the preseason — and his former boss, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. In Green Bay, the Packers employ a similar strategy as the Rams, in which many key starters don't play a single preseason snap.