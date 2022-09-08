Broncos Notebook: Russell Wilson grateful for time in Seattle, focused on getting win in Week 1

*ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — *As Russell Wilson prepares to head back to the city where he spent the first 10 years of his NFL career, he's approaching the game with joy, gratitude and an understanding of the task at hand.

"My experience in Seattle was one of a kind," Wilson said Thursday. "Ten years, I couldn't imagine those years not being in my life and how special they were and how many games we won and how many amazing thrillers and just the Super Bowl we won and everything else. I'm going to think of all those memories and everything else and the joy of that and the gratitude of that. And then also, we've got a football game to play. So I'm excited just to get out there and play again. I love this game. I'm passionate about it. Got a lot of great teammates — there's a lot of guys that I'm super close with on the other side. It'll be a great battle."

Wilson acknowledged that there will be emotions that come with his return to Seattle, but he said he couldn't let that impact his play.

"I think there's obviously tremendous love and history there," Wilson said. "I've been there so many times and I've played 100-plus home games there I think, something like that. I've been there quite a bit. Like I said, some amazing memories and amazing friends and people that I got to meet. It'll definitely be an experience I've never experienced before, but it will also be an experience that I'm going to enjoy the journey of it all. My focus is going to be on joy. My focus is going to be on my teammates and us playing our best football we can possibly play against a really good football team. That's what we're going to have to do.

"To play a great game, you can have passion, you can have some emotions and all that, but you can't be emotional. I think that's just part of it."

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett agreed with his quarterback, noting need to execute regardless of opponent.

"Obviously he is going back to where he came from," Hackett said. "Happens to be the first week. We knew this was going to happen at some point, because it was on our schedule. We've got to go out and execute. It doesn't matter who or where or when. We've got to execute."

As Wilson and Co. near their game against the Seahawks, he also noted that he will be better served to focus on his preparation rather than the external factors surrounding the matchup.

"At the end of the day, you've still got to get prepared the same way you always get prepared," Wilson said. "I think when you get outside of that realm and start thinking about everything else or start detailing this or detailing that or trying to worry about this and worry about that, you're wasting time. I don't think winners waste time on things that have nothing to do with the game, at the end of the day. I just don't think that you can do that. You can't have the capacity. So for me, my focus is on what does it take to win today's practice, what does it take to win, making sure our meetings every day are great and making sure the language is right, the championship thought process — everything. That's what it has to be. There's no other way about it. There will be a time and place you think about it and go back and reflect on it all. Like I said, Seattle will forever mean the world to me. I just loved it there. I played 10 years there, it was an amazing experience, and I loved every second of it."

Even after those 10 years, it's uncertain what sort of reception he'll receive from the Seattle crowd. Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett implored fans to give Wilson a warm reception, but it remains to be seen how he'll be greeted. Asked specifically whether the crowd's reaction when he runs out onto the field matters to him, Wilson said he'll continue to carry his fondness for the city regardless of the reception.