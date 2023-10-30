Broncos Notebook: RB Javonte Williams, WR Courtland Sutton bring big-play explosiveness in Broncos' win over Chiefs

Wilson emphasized the offense's focus on making explosive plays and made sure to highlight Williams' and Sutton's performances.

"We were talking about how we have to finish this game and make a play here and there," Wilson said after the game. "Guys made great plays. It just shows the level of playmaking that we have. I think Courtland's catch that he had over the guy, right over his head, that was an amazing catch. Guys kept making plays. Javonte, his mentality in the second half and the first half, too. I thought we did what we came out to do, and that was to win this football game."

Williams recorded his third consecutive game with at least 50 rushing yards and used both his speed and punishing running style to attack the Kansas City defense. After missing most of last season with a knee injury and most of the Broncos' win over the Chicago Bears in Week 4, the third-year rusher has returned to being a focal point of the Denver offense.

The Broncos' ability to run the ball in the second half — Denver ran 24 times after halftime — was one strength Williams said was indicative of the offense's success.

"I just felt like we dominated that game," Williams said on Monday. "When you can run the ball at the end of the game, that means you're doing something good."

Williams — who finished with 98 scrimmage yards — was over the 100-yard mark for the day before two late run plays lost seven yards as Denver ran the clock out on a win.