Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Notebook: K Wil Lutz calls AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honor 'a unit award' 

Nov 30, 2023 at 05:27 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Kicker Wil Lutz earned his first AFC Special Teams Player of the Month award on Thursday morning, but words of affirmation from inside linebacker Alex Singleton made the day even more meaningful for the Pro Bowl kicker.

"Wil's the man," Singleton said after Thursday's practice. "I think sometimes a lot of kickers, they can be a little bit quirky and not really full locker room guys, but our specialists are the best dudes. It's good to have him, and we trust him with everything."

Lutz said Singleton's praise was the best compliment Singleton has ever given him and explained the balance between fun and hard work that the Broncos' specialists aim to strike.

"It's important as specialists, our job is different," Lutz said. "We like to have fun, but we also take our job very serious. Our work throughout the week is judged off our performance on the weekends."

In November, the trio of Lutz, holder/punter Riley Dixon and long snapper Mitchell Fraboni has delivered. Lutz connected on all 11 of his field-goal attempts, though his most impactful kicks came in the fourth quarter of Denver's games against Buffalo and Minnesota. Lutz made a 36-yard attempt as time expired to beat the Bills in windy Buffalo on "Monday Night Football," then followed it up by making a career-best five field goals against Minnesota in Denver's 21-20 win.

Lutz attributed credit for the award to his teammates and said their stellar performance in November is the result of dedication and attention to detail during practice.

"It's really cool," Lutz said of receiving the honor. "It's a unit award for sure. Riley, Mitch, the O-line [have] been outstanding. … I'm sure [Coach Payton] would tell you he'd rather be kicking extra points, but all that aside, it's great. Hard work pays off, and the three of us have been working really hard to be able to help this team, and I think we've been able to do that."

Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica led off his weekly press conference by giving Lutz and his unit a shoutout and extended his praise to the entirety of the field-goal unit.

"He's done a tremendous job," Kotwica said of Lutz. "The thing about Wil is he'd be the first to tell you, that's not just an individual [award], that's the whole group. … [I'm] just really happy with that group, and I'm looking forward to having more opportunities to help us win games."

An NFC Special Teams Player of the Month while a member of the New Orleans Saints, Lutz said he's looking forward to kicking in domes in the Broncos' three upcoming road games, though he said he's happy that his past month has helped dispel the notion that he is primarily a dome kicker.

Kotwica said the key to continuing Lutz's success over this upcoming stretch of games will be the special teams unit's ability to replicate the process that has proven essential to Denver's five-game winning streak.

"[Wil] is in a groove, and he has done a really nice job," Kotwica said. "We just want to keep the process going and what he feels comfortable with and just continue to put points on the board."

JOSEPH SAYS INTENTIONALITY IN PRACTICE HAS BEEN CRUCIAL TO BRONCOS' TAKEAWAY SPREE

On Thursdays, Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph has made a habit of showing his defensive players TV copies of their game tape. Joseph said the TV copy — which players may not always see — can provide a helpful slow-motion look at what they're doing to force turnovers. During the Broncos' five-game winning streak, there has been plenty for the games' broadcasters to highlight in the Denver defensive performances — takeaways chief among them.

The Broncos recorded five takeaways against Kansas City, four against Buffalo, three against Minnesota and three against Cleveland, leading to commanding margins in the turnover battle in each Denver win.

"It's been fun to watch," Joseph said. "Guys just take to it in practice and in games, and it's working for us. Hopefully it continues."

Joseph pinpointed the Broncos' dedication to generating turnovers, from practice all the way to game day, as the reason behind the rash of takeaways.

"What's different with this group, man, is they're intentional with it every single day," Joseph said. "You have teams you coach and you kind of coach taking the ball away, punching the ball, ripping the ball out. But these guys are intentional with it, even in practice. No one goes by an opportunity to get the ball, even as a pass rusher. If they win, they want the ball.

"That's what we've taught forever, but some teams take to it and some teams don't, but this team has. Once you get it rolling and they start watching themselves [get] two, three, four a game, it's contagious."

Related Content

news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy returns to practice before Week 13 matchup with Texans

Tight end Chris Manhertz (not injury related - rest) and defensive lineman Mike Purcell (not injury related - rest) did not practice on Thursday and were both added to the team's injury report.
news

Broncos' Week 15 game vs. Lions set for prime-time slot on Saturday, Dec. 16 on NFL Network

Denver is now set to play five prime-time games this season.
news

'He's been a huge inspiration': WR Marvin Mims Jr. honoring his college teammate, supporting Testicular Cancer Society

Against the Texans, Mims will be wearing purple-and-white cleats with his college teammate Ben Tawwater's name through the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats program.
news

K Wil Lutz named AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for November

Over the Broncos' three November games, Lutz went a perfect 11-of-11 on field goals.
news

Mile High Morning: Broncos players share enthusiasm for playing on the road ahead of Houston matchup

Center Lloyd Cushenberry III and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. said away games can help bring the team closer together. 
news

Broncos Notebook: Denver maintaining small focus as battle with Texans nears

Perhaps it should be no surprise that in the midst of a five-game winning streak, the Broncos aren't looking to change.
news

Injury Report: WR Jerry Jeudy does not practice ahead of matchup with Texans, expected to be fine

Kicker Wil Lutz (hip - right) and wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) were limited participants in practice.
news

Broncos designate WR Brandon Johnson for return from IR

The Broncos can activate Johnson as soon as this week, which would make him eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Mile High Morning: CB Pat Surtain II selected to ESPN's NFL All-Youngster team

ESPN analysts chose Surtain and Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as their first-team selections at cornerback.
news

Broncos sign S Dallin Leavitt to practice squad

A sixth-year player, Leavitt most recently played for the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in 10 games this season for Green Bay, playing 74 percent of the Packers' special teams snaps during that stretch.
news

Win Column: The key plays behind the Broncos' 29-12 win vs. the Browns

Here's a deep dive into seven of the plays that powered Denver to its fifth consecutive victory.
Advertising