Broncos Notebook: How the Broncos are preparing for Seattle's crowd noise, and why Montrell Washington is ready for his regular-season debut

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When he was a kid, D.J. Jones says, his dad would tell him, "Act like you been there before."

It's a saying that sticks in the back of Jones' mind, and it's one that helps him stay grounded and calm.

But on Monday, Jones knows that at Seattle's Lumen Field, it will be hard for any visitor to stay calm, even though Jones quite literally has "been there before." As a divisional opponent, Jones played three games in Seattle, and he considers it to be the most hostile environment in which he's played during his NFL career.

That's not always a bad thing, though, as the former 49er said on Friday.

"For me, it's energetic," Jones said. "It gives me energy. Always has. I love playing out there, it's one of my favorite places to play. The fans are gonna be in it from the beginning to the end. Pregame [until] once you're walking off the field, they're gonna still be there. But they're loud. 'The 12th Man' is real."

However, the noise will not be at full roar when Jones and Denver's defense are on the field, generally speaking. Seattle's crowd will want to ensure the Seahawks offense can communicate easily against them.

Instead, it'll be when Denver's offense is on the field that Seattle fans are at their loudest, hoping to disrupt the lines of communication that run from quarterback Russell Wilson all the way down the line to the receivers split out wide.

On Tuesday, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said they would utilize crowd noise at practice and "turn it up as loud as we possibly can" to prepare for the experience. Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten also said the preparation goes back well beyond just this week, as well.