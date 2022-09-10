Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Notebook: How the Broncos are preparing for Seattle's crowd noise, and why Montrell Washington is ready for his regular-season debut

Sep 09, 2022 at 06:25 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

220909_notebook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — When he was a kid, D.J. Jones says, his dad would tell him, "Act like you been there before."

It's a saying that sticks in the back of Jones' mind, and it's one that helps him stay grounded and calm.

But on Monday, Jones knows that at Seattle's Lumen Field, it will be hard for any visitor to stay calm, even though Jones quite literally has "been there before." As a divisional opponent, Jones played three games in Seattle, and he considers it to be the most hostile environment in which he's played during his NFL career.

That's not always a bad thing, though, as the former 49er said on Friday.

"For me, it's energetic," Jones said. "It gives me energy. Always has. I love playing out there, it's one of my favorite places to play. The fans are gonna be in it from the beginning to the end. Pregame [until] once you're walking off the field, they're gonna still be there. But they're loud. 'The 12th Man' is real."

However, the noise will not be at full roar when Jones and Denver's defense are on the field, generally speaking. Seattle's crowd will want to ensure the Seahawks offense can communicate easily against them.

Instead, it'll be when Denver's offense is on the field that Seattle fans are at their loudest, hoping to disrupt the lines of communication that run from quarterback Russell Wilson all the way down the line to the receivers split out wide.

On Tuesday, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said they would utilize crowd noise at practice and "turn it up as loud as we possibly can" to prepare for the experience. Offensive Coordinator Justin Outten also said the preparation goes back well beyond just this week, as well.

"That is something that we worked [on] in the offseason, and that is something that we are preparing for," Outten said Friday. "I know a lot of questions were happening [like], 'Why don't you do seven-on-seven? Why don't you do one-on-ones?' These are in preparation for games like this. You want to have silent cadence not be new to them Week 1 in a loud environment. You don't want the offense doing separate things. You want to be working together, all 11 [players], as much as we can. These are the advantages that we have not doing those sevens-on-sevens and one-on-ones. You get to let the system go and kind of let it flow."

READY FOR THE REAL THING

Most of the Broncos' rookies probably won't play key roles in Monday's game, but if there's one who is the most likely to, it's Montrell Washington.

The receiver out of Samford made waves during training camp and came out of the preseason as the Broncos' starting return specialist after averaging 16.3 yards per punt return and 27.5 yards per kick return.

In Seattle, Washington will see his first regular-season action for the Broncos. Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes said he'll communicate with Washington about what depth to field punts or let them go, but if he had to give him a message about his first game in general, it would be simple.

"It's football," Stukes said. "He's been doing it his whole life. Nothing has changed, and we really need to ignore the outside noise because there are only going to be 22 people on the field at one particular time. Everything is going to happen between the white lines. That's his main concern — not the crowd, not Russell returning to Seattle, not all of the other hoopla that is surrounding the game. It's about him focusing and doing his job to the best of his ability. That's all we asked of him to do."

Asked about expectations for Washington, Hackett emphasized that it will be a process, as it would for any rookie seeing their first action.

"I think any expectation for any rookie — it's a process for them," Hackett said. "Coming from one system to a new system, and the adjustment to the speed. For any rookie, it is very difficult, especially in the environment that we're about to go into. Obviously, we always want them to be the best version of themselves. We're going to do everything we can to make it so that he can contribute consistently."

In the locker room on Friday, Washington seemed ready to start that process off on the right foot.

"It's crazy, but I'm just ready," Washington said. "I'm looking forward to it and ready to get out there make the plays I need to make."

A TRIAL RUN

Like Jones, Defensive Coordinator Ejiro Evero shared a saying that he found meaningful on Friday.

"We've got to stop the run to have some fun," Evero said.

He said he thinks the Seahawks will "no doubt" try to test them early in Monday's game in that regard.

Rashaad Penny will be Seattle's most dangerous weapon on the ground, as he carried the ball 119 times for 759 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 on a 6.3-yard-per-carry average.

"I think it's just the whole defensive scheme, the whole mindset we have of wanting to stop the run," Hackett said Thursday. "… It's a challenge for them to be able to stop No. 20 [Penny]. That whole offensive line, they are a very good run-blocking offensive line and very well coached. So, we just have to step up to that challenge, because we know that's what they're going to do."

Jones, whom the Broncos signed to bolster their run defense, said he welcomes the challenge of an opposing team trying to impose their will on the ground early.

"I wish they would," Jones said.

Related Content

news

Broncos launch first-ever Girls High School Flag Football pilot program in Colorado

The pilot, funded by Denver Broncos Charities, features three school districts, 25 teams and over 550 participants.

news

Ask Aric: What are the Broncos' chances to win the AFC West?

In this edition of "Ask Aric," we'll take a look at where the Broncos stand in the AFC West, how Denver's special teams and offensive line could look in Week 1, what to expect from the defense and more.

news

Backfields beware: D.J. Jones and Dre'Mont Jones are ready to dominate on the defensive line

"I've told [Dre'Mont] over and over again, we're going to make a lot of plays in the backfield if we both attack," D.J. Jones said.

news

Player Q&A: Dalton Risner discusses responsibility of protecting Russell Wilson

"You've just got to be ready to block extra long and at different angles, and make sure you're not holding on because you never know where he's going to be at," Risner said.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports' bold predictions include big expectations for the Broncos

The Broncos could see a Super Bowl victory and MVP honors for Russell Wilson this season, two CBS Sports analysts predict.

news

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks on September 12, 2022.

news

Broncos Notebook: Russell Wilson grateful for time in Seattle, focused on getting win in Week 1

As Russell Wilson prepares to head back to the city where he spent the first 10 years of his NFL career, he's approaching the game with joy, gratitude and an understanding of the task at hand.

news

Injury Report: Jonas Griffith a full participant, four Broncos limited in Thursday practice

Offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), outside linebacker Randy Gregory (shoulder/knee), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (calf) and wide receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) were listed as limited on the Broncos' first official injury report of the 2022 season.

news

Mile High Morning: How the connection between Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson leads to defensive success

"It's like we're both thinking the same thing," Jackson told The Athletic's Nick Kosmider.

news

'[He] can make this place special': Emmanuel Sanders sees championship-caliber leadership in Courtland Sutton

"Every single play he's going 100 percent, every single rep," Sanders said.

news

Mile High Morning: NFL Network's Peter Schrager predicts Russell Wilson will be 2022 NFL MVP

"The Broncos have gotten their guy, and the Broncos are going back to the playoffs because of this guy," Schrager said.

Advertising