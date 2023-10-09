Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton wants Broncos to 'dig deep' ahead of Week 6 clash with Chiefs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Through a 1-4 start, the Broncos have endured adversity to start their season. The upcoming schedule could be just as challenging — a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the division rival Kansas City Chiefs looms ahead — and will be a crucial stretch as Denver looks to battle back into contention.

Head Coach Sean Payton said with such a challenging stretch, paying attention to his team's mentality and resolve is essential. Still, he said he is confident in the Broncos' ability to weather the storm.

"One of the things about this league [is that] there's nothing like winning," Payton said on Monday. "Obviously when you're not having success, you have to dig deep. It's difficult; it's tough. You get up in the morning, it's unpleasant, and yet, I think I have pretty good instincts relative to how to approach the team and how to guide the team relative to the next challenge, and that's what we're going to do this week."

Kansas City is coming off a Super Bowl title and has won 15 consecutive games against the Broncos, but Payton said internal improvement is his team's priority in the coming days.

"I think our focus has to start internally," Payton said. "In a short week here, [it's about] getting ourselves both physically and mentally ready to play a really good football team on the road in a tough environment. The past 15 [matchups], I don't know that that's a big topic right now for us. I think, for us, it's more about us."

One area for improvement that Payton highlighted was the Broncos' struggles with consistency between halves. In home games against the Commanders and Jets, Denver held seven- and five-point leads at the halftime break, respectively, but it couldn't secure a victory in the final quarters. The Broncos scored 24 unanswered points against the Bears in Week 4 to earn their first win of the season, but they found themselves in an early 28-7 hole that almost doomed their chances of a road win.

When asked about the trend, Payton said finding consistency has become a point of emphasis for his team.

"Look, if I had the answer, we'd be able to address it immediately," Payton said. "Certainly, we've had better or faster starts offensively in the first half and we haven't in the second half. That has to improve.