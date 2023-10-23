Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton, Broncos still searching for improvement after win over Packers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A day after his first win at Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos' head coach, Sean Payton reflected on the ways Denver could have executed better against the Packers in its 19-17 win. Payton said that perfectionism is part of who he is as a coach, and it's a mindset that is staving off any sense of complacency after a last-minute win.

"You're searching for that perfect game," Payton said on Monday. "I'm just that way. I'm going to wear my emotions on my sleeve, whether it's defense or offense."

The Broncos raced out to a 16-3 lead, but consecutive Green Bay touchdowns allowed the Packers to take a late 17-16 advantage. Kicker Wil Lutz's 52-yard boot put Denver ahead for good, but the agony of the "what-if" aspect of plays that didn't pan out stuck with Payton.

"I think there's an element of wanting it to be not perfect, but, man, you know what it can be," Payton said. "There are certain things in your preparation that you do. Then you get to that point and there's that perfect [stretch] — and all of a sudden, it's like, 'Ahh'."

One play Payton used as an example was an incomplete pass to the flat in which quarterback Russell Wilson couldn't quite connect with running back Javonte Williams. The play's situation — second-and-5 from the Green Bay 44 with 4:40 left in regulation — meant the incompletion took on even greater significance, as a first down would have moved the Broncos closer to the end zone and taken more time off the clock. Instead, Denver needed Lutz's 52-yard make and a defensive stop on the ensuing Packers' drive to get the win.

"We ran that naked [bootleg]," Payton said. "… We're in a heavy personnel grouping and we get the pick on the Sam linebacker. We're up onto the corner route, Javonte is in the flat, and the throw is low-and-away. ... You're like, 'This is the perfect timing. We're going to gain another [first down]. We're going to finish this game.' Those type of things. Then you're like, 'Did we rep it enough? Did I practice it enough?' Those are the things where you pull your hair out. That's probably the best explanation for it."

The Broncos succeeded in establishing their run game, rushing for a season-high 145 yards, but Payton also reflected on his attempts to find the perfect balance between the run and pass, especially on third down.

"I don't know if you're ever satisfied with it," Payton said. "I ran it one too many times on third down and three or four yesterday and we had to punt, but you have to be willing to try running it on that down. I did not want it to become a drop-back, rush-the-passer sack fest. That defensive front rushes the passer extremely well, even with four. Staying on schedule and managing the game that way was going to be important."

The search for continued growth extends to the defensive ball, as inside linebacker Josey Jewell has adopted his coach's mindset and prioritized continued growth against Kansas City.