Broncos Notebook: Despite four-game winning streak, Broncos look to clean up execution in coming weeks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After the initial jubilation of yet another prime-time win settled down in Empower Field at Mile High, Broncos players and coaches saw plenty of room for improvement in Denver's 21-20 win over Minnesota. According to tight end Adam Trautman, that attention to detail and intentionality in seeking out improvements has been crucial to the Broncos' efforts of creating a winning culture.

"There's a lot of things you have to improve upon," Trautman said on Monday. "Obviously, in this league it's all about winning. That can kind of get masked sometimes in the wrong culture, that can get masked by winning. Even though you win, there's a lot of stuff that needs to clean up — a lot on offense.

"We need to flip the script fast on offense and be able to move the ball better, be more consistent, be better [on] third down, be ready in [the] red zone, so collectively as a unit, we just need to do our best."

Head Coach Sean Payton said the Broncos' three takeaways masked an array of other areas where the Vikings outplayed Denver, including run defense and red-zone efficiency on offense.

"We knew it was a complex defense relative to what [the Vikings] did, but I felt like we didn't defend the run the way I wanted to, we certainly didn't score enough points the way we wanted to and the turnovers gave us a chance to win the game," Payton said on Monday. "That's the reality of it."

Offensively, Denver turned three takeaways into just six points and converted five red-zone opportunities into a single touchdown. While the defense continued its opportunistic play with two forced fumbles and an interception and foiled the Vikings' last-minute drive, Minnesota recorded a season-high 175 rushing yards and scored touchdowns on half of their red-zone trips.

"The turnovers put us in the game, but [the Vikings] ran the ball better than us, they were better than us on third down, better than us in the red zone, better than us in most areas," Payton said.

Quarterback Russell Wilson led successful two-minute drills at the end of the first and second halves and led the Broncos' fourth game-winning drive of the season. Still, Wilson said the most encouraging aspect of the game was Denver's potential to improve its play in the final stretch of the regular season.