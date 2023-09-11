Broncos Notebook: Denver's offense looking for more explosive plays following Week 1

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the Broncos' Week 1 meeting with the Raiders, Denver's offense found a rhythm.

The Broncos gained at least three first downs on five of their six drives, and the team posted a pair of scoring drives that took at least eight minutes off the game clock. Denver went three-and-out just once, and the team converted nearly 50 percent of its third-down attempts.

And yet, while the Broncos won time of possession and the turnover battle, Denver dropped a one-point decision to Las Vegas. In a game with just six possessions per team, the Broncos' margin for error dwindled — and they came up short of a win.

As Denver looks ahead to a Week 2 game against the Commanders, the team won't look to abandon a strong running game and precision passing attack that led to a pair of first-half touchdown drives. Denver, though, will aim to add more explosive plays to quicken the pace of the game and move the ball in chunks.

"Obviously, the thing offensively that stood out, is there weren't any explosives," Head Coach Sean Payton said Monday. "I mean, we had a couple plays that would measure into the explosive category, but it was unique that way in a game where you didn't have the same amount of possessions you were used to, and then the margins quickly shift. If you told me we were going to win the turnover battle [or] we were going to win the rushing battle against that team, I would've been really happy and said that more than likely we were going to win the game, but it wasn't the case."

In Sunday's loss, the Broncos posted just two plays of at least 20 yards: a 21-yard pass to Brandon Johnson on the first series and a 20-yard Samaje Perine catch-and-run late in the third quarter. Particularly in the second half, Denver struggled to move the ball in chunks; the Broncos had just three plays of at least 10 yards during their three second-half drives.

Payton said the absence of Jerry Jeudy and Greg Dulcich — who did not play in the second half — contributed to the lack of explosive plays, as did the Raiders' defensive plan.

"Certainly, you miss Jerry and you miss Greg," Payton said. "The other thing, we got a little bit more — a lot more — soft zone coverage. To Russ' credit, the ball came down underneath a number of times when it needed to. It's that back-and-forth. You're waiting for the down safety looks, you're waiting for the opportunities that maybe provide you those chances down the field, but I would say a little bit more shell [coverage] than expected and force the throws to come underneath."