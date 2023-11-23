Broncos Notebook: Denver offense knows it must 'come ready to play' against top-ranked Browns defense

BETTER IN THE RED ZONE

As the Broncos look to find success against Cleveland, they'll need to find success in a potentially limited number of red-zone opportunities. Through 10 games, the Browns' defense has allowed opponents to average just 2.1 red-zone drives per game, which is the fewest in the NFL.

Denver has found success in the red zone at times during this season, but the Broncos' offense was 1-of-5 on red-zone opportunities against the Vikings and ranks 21st in red-zone percentage this season.

"I think it's just execution," McGlinchey said. "I think it's focus. Certainly, [it's] those stupid cliche things that you wind up saying, but penalties kill you. Unidentified blocking surfaces kill you on second-and-1 and all of a sudden it turns into third-and-1 and we draw a penalty and it's third-and-6. Every play matters. You can't slip on a job because you never know what the next play's going to lead to. When you have an opportunity to strike and get points and go in for the kill, you've got to go do it. There's no excuse to not get that done. We're too talented, we're too good of a group. Our offense needs to be better there."

AN OPPORTUNITY FOR SKINNER?

Without Kareem Jackson — who will miss the next four games — Payton said the Broncos will "rep a few different players" at safety opposite of Justin Simmons. Fourth-year player P.J. Locke started a pair of games in Jackson's previous absence, but he suffered an injury against the Bills and did not practice on Wednesday.

"We'll see where we're at health-wise," Payton said.

If Locke is unavailable to play, rookie JL Skinner could be among the Broncos' options to fill in at safety. The sixth-round pick was active for the first time in Week 11 and played six special teams snaps in his debut.

Payton said the Broncos' coaching staff "really started noticing him on scout team" over the last three weeks and decided to activate him for Sunday's game against Minnesota.