Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Notebook: Denver eyes efficient red-zone play ahead of matchup with Bears

Sep 27, 2023 at 06:26 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In pursuit of his first regular-season win with the Broncos, Head Coach Sean Payton is looking for Denver's offense to play mistake-free and consistent football in the team's Week 4 road matchup against the Chicago Bears.

"One of the keys to victory is [reducing] some of the self-inflicted [errors]," Payton said on Wednesday. "Sometimes there are mistakes that can be forced because [of] the opponent, and then other times … [it's about] eliminating, cleaning up some of that. Certainly, our second-half scoring [will be important]."

Payton also added in another potential area for improvement that could make the difference against Chicago: capitalizing on red-zone opportunities.

"I think this is a game where our red-zone efficiency is going to be important," Payton said.

Though the Broncos are tied for 25th in the league in red-zone percentage with a 45.5 percent conversion rate, Denver could have a prime opportunity to improve against a Chicago defense that has allowed a 75 percent conversion rate, tied for 29th in the league.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said the offense has shown promising signs, but he also sees room for improvement if Denver can turn its red-zone trips into touchdowns consistently.

"We've gotten the ball in the end zone several times — we can get the ball in the end zone more," Wilson said. "… I think there's some great things we're doing, but there's some things that we've got to be better at. There's some things that we've got to clean up, get a little tighter."

Payton also discussed one player who has been a go-to red-zone target so far in wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Pro Bowl receiver has scored on 5- and 12-yard touchdown receptions already this season, which ties his output from each of the last two years.

Payton said the 6-foot-4, 216-pound Sutton's frame and strength could be a key to unlocking the Broncos' offense's potential in crucial situations, including red-zone and third-down opportunities.

"He's a big target," Payton said. "He's got strong hands, strong hands in traffic. And so when you're a quarterback and you're throwing to statures like that, your target zone is so much bigger. Not only in [the] red zone, but [on] third down. He means a lot."

BRONCOS OFFER HIGH PRAISE FOR FIELDS' ATHLETICISM, ARM TALENT

In their first game against Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Broncos players on both sides of the ball were quick to praise Fields' playmaking ability and athleticism.

Though the Bears have started the season with three losses, Fields remains a perplexing matchup for opposing defenses. The Ohio State product rushed for 1,143 yards last season — seventh among all players — and has impressed peers around the league with both his passing and rushing abilities.

"I see a super athletic quarterback," safety Justin Simmons said. "When things sometimes get dark or the pocket collapses, his ability to create and continue to make plays happen for them is really unbelievable, watching it. Obviously, we've got a few guys in the league who are able to do that and kind of elude the pocket and make plays happen, albeit with their feet or even their arm. He's definitely one of those guys."

The respect for Fields extends to the Denver offense. Wilson marveled at Fields' athletic ability and work ethic and sees him as one of the game's ascending players.

"I think Fields is a little faster than me; he can run," Wilson said. "He's got some really amazing talent. I've gotten to know him a little bit over the past couple years. ... He's a competitor. A guy that's got a lot of amazing talent. He's still young. He's a guy who wants to compete every day, and so I've got a lot of respect for the type of player is — and what he can do on the football field is one of a kind."

Related Content

news

'Sunday's a fresh slate': Broncos energized for opportunity vs. Chicago Bears

"The way that I'm kind of approaching it, your backs are against the wall," safety Justin Simmons said. "You're fighting, you're scratching, you're clawing and … both teams need one."
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons returns to practice ahead of Week 4 matchup vs. Chicago

Simmons was limited in practice on Wednesday.
news

Mile High Morning: WR Marvin Mims Jr. nominated for NFL Rookie of the Week award following kick-return touchdown

Mims made a splash in Miami with 73 reception yards and a 99-yard kick-return touchdown.
news

'There's a lot of work ahead of us': HC Sean Payton emphasizes importance of learning from Week 3 loss and moving forward

"I think that you lean on your leadership," said Payton of how to ensure Sunday's loss doesn't linger.
news

'This can't be who we are': Broncos fall to Dolphins in Week 3 loss

The Broncos fell to 0-3 on Sunday as they suffered a 70-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
news

DT Mike Purcell active for Broncos' matchup vs. Dolphins

Purcell was listed as questionable on the Broncos' final injury report of the week.
news

Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream the Broncos' Week 3 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 24, 2023.
news

Broncos elevate RB Dwayne Washington for Week 3 matchup vs. Dolphins

After making his Broncos debut in Week 2, running back Dwayne Washington will again be available for Denver on Sunday.
news

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Miami Dolphins | Week 3

As Head Coach Sean Payton and Co. look to earn their first win of the 2023 campaign, here's a look at a matchup to watch, a stat to know and a question for the Broncos to answer.
news

Injury Report: S Justin Simmons, OLB Frank Clark ruled out for Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The Broncos will be without their All-Pro safety for a Week 3 meeting with one of the NFL's top offenses.
news

Mile High Morning: OC Joe Lombardi evaluates run-game performance through two weeks

Lombardi said game situations have dictated a more pass-heavy approach against Las Vegas and Washington.
Advertising