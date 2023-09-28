Broncos Notebook: Denver eyes efficient red-zone play ahead of matchup with Bears

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In pursuit of his first regular-season win with the Broncos, Head Coach Sean Payton is looking for Denver's offense to play mistake-free and consistent football in the team's Week 4 road matchup against the Chicago Bears.

"One of the keys to victory is [reducing] some of the self-inflicted [errors]," Payton said on Wednesday. "Sometimes there are mistakes that can be forced because [of] the opponent, and then other times … [it's about] eliminating, cleaning up some of that. Certainly, our second-half scoring [will be important]."

Payton also added in another potential area for improvement that could make the difference against Chicago: capitalizing on red-zone opportunities.

"I think this is a game where our red-zone efficiency is going to be important," Payton said.

Though the Broncos are tied for 25th in the league in red-zone percentage with a 45.5 percent conversion rate, Denver could have a prime opportunity to improve against a Chicago defense that has allowed a 75 percent conversion rate, tied for 29th in the league.

Quarterback Russell Wilson said the offense has shown promising signs, but he also sees room for improvement if Denver can turn its red-zone trips into touchdowns consistently.

"We've gotten the ball in the end zone several times — we can get the ball in the end zone more," Wilson said. "… I think there's some great things we're doing, but there's some things that we've got to be better at. There's some things that we've got to clean up, get a little tighter."

Payton also discussed one player who has been a go-to red-zone target so far in wide receiver Courtland Sutton. The Pro Bowl receiver has scored on 5- and 12-yard touchdown receptions already this season, which ties his output from each of the last two years.

Payton said the 6-foot-4, 216-pound Sutton's frame and strength could be a key to unlocking the Broncos' offense's potential in crucial situations, including red-zone and third-down opportunities.