Broncos Notebook: CB Pat Surtain II preparing for Commanders' receiving duo after Week 1 battle with Davante Adams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Matched up against one of the league's elite receivers in Week 1 in the Raiders' Davante Adams, Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II did his best to stifle the dangerous Las Vegas passing game. Surtain recorded a career-high three pass breakups and limited Adams to two catches for 11 yards when Surtain was in coverage.

But according to Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph, matching Surtain up against the opponent's top receiver on a weekly basis isn't as simple as that. Though Denver can direct opponents toward Surtain, creativity by opposing offenses can limit the damage Surtain is able to inflict.

"The same way we have game plans to kind of take their best player away, it's the same for offenses," Joseph said after Thursday's practice. "They are going to avoid Pat from time-to-time. We have ways to make them go towards Pat and also have ways to help the guy opposite. That's going to be an ongoing process every single week. Who wants to throw at Patrick?"

Surtain offered a similar explanation, noting that staying true to the scheme and his role in the defense is a priority.

"It could be easy to say [to always match up against the top receiver], but sometimes the scheme would defer from that," Surtain said. "... You've got to fit in your role, fit inside the defense and find ways to maximize your potential."

While Surtain's coverage of Adams helped neutralize the Raiders' clear top target in the passing game, he said the Commanders will pose a challenge by having two playmakers in receivers Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The two players — who combined for seven catches for 71 yards in Week 1 — possess versatility and explosiveness that will make them challenging for the Broncos' secondary to contain.