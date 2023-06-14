Broncos Notebook: 'Always a challenge' to find a pressure player like OLB Frank Clark

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos' signing of outside linebacker Frank Clark became official on Tuesday, and Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton said he believes it's difficult to find players with Clark's rushing ability.

"[He is] a pressure player and someone that I remember doing a lot of work on when he was coming out in the draft," Payton said. "We followed him, obviously, in Seattle first and then in Kansas City. It's one of the areas that we paid close attention to. We'll find a role within what we are doing and where he can help us. I think it's always a challenge to find those guys who you can say are pressure players, but he is one of them. Certainly, he's excelled in the postseason, both in Seattle and in Kansas City. That's the vision."

Clark's 13.5 career postseason sacks rank first among active players and are third in NFL history.

The Michigan product will play at outside linebacker for the Broncos, and his signing came in part due to an injury to Baron Browning.

"Obviously, he is someone who will start the season on PUP [Physically Unable to Perform list]," Payton said of Browning. "Outside of that, I think that had a little bit to do with [signing Clark], and that's part of the deal."

Clark will join the Broncos at the start of training camp, according to Payton.

"We knew that going in," Payton said. "He has a ring ceremony [with Kansas City] coming up. That will be a little awkward. But anyway, it's good to have him joining us."

A NEW CONTRIBUTOR?

Asked about his work with Pat Surtain II during a special teams period, Payton acknowledged it was possible the All-Pro cornerback could field punts for the Broncos in key situations.

"All of these guys are going to have roles," Payton said. "You start asking questions, and you start getting answers. He did it in high school. I want to know who we are going to if [Option 1] isn't ready. There are 53 [players] on your roster and 47 on game day. If I need a gunner taken out of the game, then who better to do that than Patrick. That's what he does for a living. It's not just, 'Offense, go over here; defense, go over here, and the kicking game, go over here.'"

Payton's philosophy is colored, in part, by watching Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor make a special teams impact during a critical moment.