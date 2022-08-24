Denver Broncos | News

Broncos Notebook: After earning start for preseason finale, Brett Rypien excited to show continued improvement

Aug 24, 2022 at 04:17 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

220824_rypien

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Brett Rypien is poised to get his chance.

After Josh Johnson started the Broncos' first two preseason games, Rypien will guide the Broncos in the first half of their preseason finale against the Vikings, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Wednesday.

"I think both of those guys have done a good job, and I think 'Ryp' has earned an opportunity to go the first half," Hackett said. "I think he had a really good game last week. He's improved. Again, we're looking for consistency from that position. It's not saying that Josh hasn't done good, because he's done a fine job. We just want to make sure we give both those guys [a chance] because they've been working so hard and pushing each other. That competition is a great one. We want to make sure the guys that deserve that opportunity get it."

After Rypien completed just 8-of-18 passes for 113 yards against the Cowboys, he rebounded nicely to complete 22-of-26 passes for 191 yards, a touchdown and a 110.1 rating in Buffalo. He also nearly led another scoring drive, though he was sacked on fourth-and-goal in the final seconds of the game.

Johnson, meanwhile has completed 24-of-39 passes for two touchdowns and a 96.3 quarterback rating across his two performances.

"It's very exciting," Rypien said of his opportunity. "Any time you get an opportunity to start in this league — I don't care if it's the third preseason game or the Super Bowl — you're excited. It's been a hell of a camp, been a lot of ups and downs, but I'm excited for this opportunity and these guys are doing a great job out here. I'm excited to play with some of these older guys too."

Rypien has appeared in four career games for the Broncos, and he's made just one start, a 37-28 win over the Jets in 2020. Rypien completed 19-of-31 passes for two touchdowns, three interceptions and a 67.6 rating. While that offense is different from the one Hackett has implemented in Denver, Rypien said he has some background with this kind of system from his rookie season in 2019.

"It's really a timing and rhythm-based offense," Rypien said. "It's something I'm very comfortable with. It's been a great thing to be a part of."

Though the Broncos will certainly use the final preseason game to help decide which player will serve as Russell Wilson's backup, Rypien said he's singularly focused on showing improvement.

"I think I just want to get better," Rypien said. "That's the only thing I'm thinking of, is how can I somehow get better this week and go out there and play like it's my last game ever. Really, that's the mentality I think you take into every single day. I think if there's one thing I've learned about the NFL, you can't take any day for granted out here. I'm working my butt off every single day to try to be the best player I can possibly be, so when I go out on Saturday it's going to be the same thing."

RETURNING FROM INJURY

As wide receiver KJ Hamler continues to return from his ACL and hip injuries, he said he cleared yet another hurdle on Tuesday. During the practice, Hamler leapt into the air to make a catch. As he went up, Hamler felt "a little nervous," he explained Wednesday. And when he came down, those worries went away.

"When I landed safely, I knew I was fine," Hamler said. "You've just got to get those little goosebumps and those little fears out. I try not to live in fear. Like I said, it's my second ACL [injury], so I've been through it before. So I already know how the process is going to be. So just going out there and just doing what I need to do and doing what I'm capable of doing, it makes me get back in the groove."

Hamler said he's still getting back into the routine of going against defensive backs and must adjust to the "annoying" knee brace he'll wear this season.

The 2020 second-round pick could see his first game action since the injury against the Vikings, as Hamler said he'd be excited to play in the game.

QUICK HITS

… Hackett is assisted with game-management decisions by Football Strategy Analyst Brad Miller.

"He's done a really good job," Hackett said. "We have a lot of conversations, a lot of talks. In my past, I kind of did all of it by myself. It's really great to have somebody there that's always in your ear giving you the go if you want to go for it on fourth down, when to take a timeout — just kind of always keeping you up to date on that."

Hackett and the Broncos managed the clock perfectly in an end-of-half test against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason. Hackett has yet to toss a challenge flag.

… Hackett said he "definitely" believes outside linebacker Bradley Chubb can be a game-changing force as a rusher for Denver, noting that he was "a guy we had to be aware of" when the Packers played the Broncos in 2019. Chubb noted that to reach double-digit sacks in 2022, he'll need to play within himself and the defense.

Preseason practice photos: Broncos prepare for preseason finale vs. Minnesota

Take a look inside the Broncos' week of practice ahead of their third and final preseason game.

Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler and Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler and Pat Surtain II during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Brandon Johnson and Ronald Darby during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Brandon Johnson and Ronald Darby during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Essang Bassey and Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Essang Bassey and Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Kendall Hinton during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Kendall Hinton during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Damarri Mathis and KJ Hamler during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Damarri Mathis and KJ Hamler during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Corliss Waitman during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Corliss Waitman during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons, Damarri Mathis, Caden Sterns Ja'Quan McMillian during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons, Damarri Mathis, Caden Sterns Ja'Quan McMillian during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Malik Reed during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Malik Reed during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Essang Bassey and P.J. Locke during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Essang Bassey and P.J. Locke during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Matt Henningsen during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Matt Henningsen during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Mike Boone during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Mike Boone during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Corliss Waitman during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Corliss Waitman during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Kareem Jackson and Devine Ozigbo during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson and Devine Ozigbo during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Caden Sterns and Justin Simmons during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Caden Sterns and Justin Simmons during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Caden Sterns, Damarri Mathis and Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Caden Sterns, Damarri Mathis and Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Calvin Anderson, Graham Glasgow, Sebastian Gutierrez and Cameron Fleming during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Calvin Anderson, Graham Glasgow, Sebastian Gutierrez and Cameron Fleming during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Eric Tomlinson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Eric Tomlinson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Brett Rypien during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb and Javonte Williams during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb and Javonte Williams during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Montrell Washington during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Montrell Washington during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Eric Saubert during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Eric Saubert during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Tyrone Wheatley and Javonte Williams during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Tyrone Wheatley and Javonte Williams during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Tyrone Wheatley and Devine Ozigbo during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Tyrone Wheatley and Devine Ozigbo during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Mike Purcell during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Mike Purcell during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Matt Henningsen and Eyioma Uwazurike during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Lloyd Cushenberry III during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Lloyd Cushenberry III during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Graham Glasgow and Quinn Meinerz during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Graham Glasgow and Quinn Meinerz during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Eric Tomlinson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Eric Tomlinson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Albert Okwuegbunam during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Albert Okwuegbunam during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

JaQuan Hardy during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
JaQuan Hardy during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

D.J. Jones during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams and Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams and Russell Wilson during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and J.R. Reed during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Dre'Mont Jones, Mike Purcell and J.R. Reed during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

JaQuan Hardy and Eyioma Uwazurike during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
JaQuan Hardy and Eyioma Uwazurike during practice on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Ronald Darby at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Ronald Darby at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Albert Okwuegbunam at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Albert Okwuegbunam at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Barrington Wade at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Barrington Wade at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Dre'Mont Jones at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Dre'Mont Jones at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Alex Singleton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Alex Singleton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Josey Jewell at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Josey Jewell at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Pat Surtain II and Jalen Virgil at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Pat Surtain II and Jalen Virgil at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

DeShawn Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
DeShawn Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Melvin Gordon III at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Melvin Gordon III at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Zack Johnson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Zack Johnson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Randy Gregory at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Randy Gregory at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Javonte Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Javonte Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Garett Bolles at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Garett Bolles at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Bless Austin and KJ Hamler at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Bless Austin and KJ Hamler at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Sebastian Gutierrez and Baron Browning at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Sebastian Gutierrez and Baron Browning at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Dylan Parham at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Dylan Parham at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Jerry Jeudy at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Jerry Jeudy at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Malik Reed and Billy Turner at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Malik Reed and Billy Turner at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Bradley Chubb and Justin Simmons at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Bradley Chubb and Justin Simmons at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Baron Browning at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Baron Browning at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Albert Okwuegbunam at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Albert Okwuegbunam at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Eric Tomlinson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Eric Tomlinson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Brett Rypien at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Brett Rypien at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Josh Johnson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Josh Johnson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Andrew Beck at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Andrew Beck at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Baron Browning at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Baron Browning at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Jonathan Kongbo at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Jonathan Kongbo at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Devine Ozigbo at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Devine Ozigbo at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Javonte Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Javonte Williams at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Melvin Gordon III at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Melvin Gordon III at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Dalton Risner at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Dalton Risner at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Garett Bolles at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Garett Bolles at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Lloyd Cushenberry III at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Lloyd Cushenberry III at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Russell Wilson at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Mike Purcell at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Mike Purcell at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Courtland Sutton at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Greg Dulcich at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Greg Dulcich at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

KJ Hamler at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
KJ Hamler at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Billy Turner wraps his hands and wrists in athletic tape at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Billy Turner wraps his hands and wrists in athletic tape at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Nathaniel Hackett during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Seth Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Seth Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Butch Barry and Quinn Meinerz during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Butch Barry and Quinn Meinerz during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

DeShawn Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Dre'Mont Jones during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Dre'Mont Jones during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Calvin Anderson and Sebastian Gutierrez during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Calvin Anderson and Sebastian Gutierrez during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Ronald Darby during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Ronald Darby during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton and Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton and Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Mike Boone during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Mike Boone during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Javonte Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Javonte Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Sebastian Gutierrez during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Sebastian Gutierrez during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Mike Boone during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Mike Boone during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Eric Saubert during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Eric Saubert during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Courtland Sutton during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Essang Bassey during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Essang Bassey during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Kareem Jackson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Kareem Jackson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Bless Austin during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Bless Austin during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Andrew Beck during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Andrew Beck during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Faion Hicks during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Faion Hicks during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Josh Johnson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Josh Johnson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Bert Watts and Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Bert Watts and Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy and Zach Azzanni during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy and Zach Azzanni during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

KJ Hamler during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
KJ Hamler during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Brett Rypien during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Brett Rypien during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Melvin Gordon III during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Melvin Gordon III during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Russell Wilson during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jonathon Cooper and AC Carter during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jonathon Cooper and AC Carter during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Randy Gregory and Marcus Dixon during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory and Marcus Dixon during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

McTelvin Agim and Marcus Dixon during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
McTelvin Agim and Marcus Dixon during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Bradley Chubb and Marcus Dixon during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Bradley Chubb and Marcus Dixon during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Dre'Mont Jones and Marcus Dixon during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Dre'Mont Jones and Marcus Dixon during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

DeShawn Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

D.J. Jones during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
D.J. Jones during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

P.J. Locke and Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke and Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

P.J. Locke and Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
P.J. Locke and Justin Simmons during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Stevie Scott III during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Stevie Scott III during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Randy Gregory during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Jerry Jeudy during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
Jerry Jeudy during practice on Monday, August 22, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

