Broncos Notebook: After earning start for preseason finale, Brett Rypien excited to show continued improvement

RETURNING FROM INJURY

As wide receiver KJ Hamler continues to return from his ACL and hip injuries, he said he cleared yet another hurdle on Tuesday. During the practice, Hamler leapt into the air to make a catch. As he went up, Hamler felt "a little nervous," he explained Wednesday. And when he came down, those worries went away.

"When I landed safely, I knew I was fine," Hamler said. "You've just got to get those little goosebumps and those little fears out. I try not to live in fear. Like I said, it's my second ACL [injury], so I've been through it before. So I already know how the process is going to be. So just going out there and just doing what I need to do and doing what I'm capable of doing, it makes me get back in the groove."

Hamler said he's still getting back into the routine of going against defensive backs and must adjust to the "annoying" knee brace he'll wear this season.

The 2020 second-round pick could see his first game action since the injury against the Vikings, as Hamler said he'd be excited to play in the game.

QUICK HITS

… Hackett is assisted with game-management decisions by Football Strategy Analyst Brad Miller.

"He's done a really good job," Hackett said. "We have a lot of conversations, a lot of talks. In my past, I kind of did all of it by myself. It's really great to have somebody there that's always in your ear giving you the go if you want to go for it on fourth down, when to take a timeout — just kind of always keeping you up to date on that."

Hackett and the Broncos managed the clock perfectly in an end-of-half test against the Cowboys in Week 1 of the preseason. Hackett has yet to toss a challenge flag.