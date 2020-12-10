Denver Broncos | News

Broncos nominate Justin Simmons for 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Dec 10, 2020 at 07:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected safety Justin Simmons as the team's 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, presented by Nationwide, it was announced on Thursday.

Simmons becomes the fourth Bronco (Wesley Woodyard, 2010-11, '13; Champ Bailey, 2008-09; Rod Smith, 2004, '06) to be nominated twice for the award, which recognizes a player for his outstanding leadership both on the field and in the community.

Selected by the Broncos in the third round (98th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft from Boston College, Simmons has consistently demonstrated a commitment to using his platform to impact the community during his five seasons as a Bronco. Despite the in-person challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, Simmons' commitment to his communities has not wavered as he focused his 2020 outreach on COVID relief and social justice initiatives, while also launching the Justin Simmons Foundation.

Simmons, a two-time winner of the team's Community Ambassador Award (2017-18), was named a second-team All-Pro in 2019 and is currently among the leaders in 2020 Pro Bowl fan voting for free safeties. His also is a two-time winner of the Darrent Williams Good Guy Award (2017, '19 seasons) as voted upon by the team's local media.

SIMMONS' 2020 COMMUNITY WORK

Youth Development:

In June of 2020, Simmons announced the establishment of the Justin Simmons Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on youth development, hunger relief, educational initiatives and other charitable causes. Through strategic programming and initial outreach, he is dedicated to mentoring young people, promoting the benefits of youth sports and supporting youth education.

All of Simmons' efforts in this area have the goal of leveling the playing field for children to provide an equitable chance for success.

Social Justice:

Simmons has continued to combat systemic injustices against Black Americans and people of color as a locker room, league and community leader. He delivered inspiring protest speeches, specifically addressing issues of racial inequity and police brutality, in both his hometown of Stuart, Fla., and at the state capitol in Denver before marching alongside his teammates and members of the organization.

Through large group and individual breakout meetings with Broncos players and coaches, Simmons was a significant leader in the creation and implementation of the team's Inspire Change program. He also has lent his name and support for legislative change.

As one of the main focuses of the Broncos Inspire Change Program, the Denver Broncos launched a multi-week teen program at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in partnership with Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE). The program allows participants to have important and difficult conversations about race, perceptions and stereotypes.

Simmons' dedication to youth development inspired him to commit to be a full and active participant in the season-long virtual leadership program with young Colorado residents. He sets aside time each and every week for the hour-long discussions.

While representing the NFL on a national Youth for Change Town Hall presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the NFL Foundation, Simmons joined a panel dedicated to creating change, focusing on race, social justice and criminal justice reform. The virtual event reached hundreds of Boys & Girls Clubs members across the country.

Simmons' efforts to affect legislation included signing the NFL Players Coalition's Letter to Congress calling for the bill to end qualified immunity. He also actively participated in lobbying and advocating for Colorado Senate Bill 20-217 (mandating body cameras, public reporting on policing, reign in use of deadly force by officers, and more). His activism continues during private meetings with civic leaders including Colorado Governor Jared Polis, local Police Chiefs and Sheriffs, U.S. Attorney Jason St. Julien, the Vera Institute of Justice and the ACLU of Colorado.

COVID-19 Relief:

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Simmons announced that he and his family made a personal $10,000 contribution to the Denver Public Schools (DPS) Foundation's Food Security Fund. The fund helped ensure that children who rely on free or reduced-cost school meals could still receive them throughout an extended spring break and subsequent closures.

Weeks after announcing his personal donation, Simmons teamed up with Dairy MAX, Fuel Up to Play 60 and the Denver Broncos to contribute an additional $50,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency School Nutrition Fund to support local schools through emergency microgrants administered by GENYouth. Now in his third year as a FUTP60 Ambassador, he focuses messaging around youth physical activity and nutrition by encouraging students to be leaders in their own schools.

Simmons also advocates for access to nutritious meals in schools throughout the state of Colorado. He filmed a PSA for the Colorado Department of Education to inform parents of the process for registering for free and reduced meals, ensuring that all students have the fuel needed to be successful in the classroom.

Through the Years: Justin Simmons' work in the community

Take a look back at some of the highlights of the community work of Justin Simmons, the Broncos' 2019 and 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee.

Broncos safety Justin Simmons at the first annual Broncos rookie day, which included several stops to serve the Denver-area community. June 6, 2016 (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
Broncos safety Justin Simmons at the first annual Broncos rookie day, which included several stops to serve the Denver-area community. June 6, 2016 (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

A patient and his family with defensive tackle Kyle Peko (90), defensive end Adam Gotsis (99), safety Justin Simmons (31) and DBC Romi at a November 29, 2016 visit to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
A patient and his family with defensive tackle Kyle Peko (90), defensive end Adam Gotsis (99), safety Justin Simmons (31) and DBC Romi at a November 29, 2016 visit to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Safety Justin Simmons (31) at the Bonfils Drive for Life event at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2016. (Photo by Caroline Deisley)
Safety Justin Simmons (31) at the Bonfils Drive for Life event at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 1, 2016. (Photo by Caroline Deisley)

Safety Justin Simmons (31) and inside linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) at a Play 60 event at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 4, 2016. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
Safety Justin Simmons (31) and inside linebacker Zaire Anderson (50) at a Play 60 event at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 4, 2016. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Safety Justin Simmons (31) at a November 29, 2016 visit to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
Safety Justin Simmons (31) at a November 29, 2016 visit to University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Safety Justin Simmons speaks about the importance of making an impact at the team's rookie community orientation on June 12, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Safety Justin Simmons speaks about the importance of making an impact at the team's rookie community orientation on June 12, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Safety Justin Simmons and kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs Holiday Party in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on December 18, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Safety Justin Simmons and kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs Holiday Party in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on December 18, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Safety Justin Simmons (31), defensive end Adam Gotsis (99), safety Will Parks (34) at a "Fight Like a Bronco" event with Broncos visiting patients battling leukemia and other oncology patients at UC Hospital on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
Safety Justin Simmons (31), defensive end Adam Gotsis (99), safety Will Parks (34) at a "Fight Like a Bronco" event with Broncos visiting patients battling leukemia and other oncology patients at UC Hospital on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Safety Justin Simmons (31) and teammates Shelby Harris, Adam Gotsis and Will Parks at a "Fight Like a Bronco" event with Broncos visiting patients battling leukemia and other oncology patients at UC Hospital on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
Safety Justin Simmons (31) and teammates Shelby Harris, Adam Gotsis and Will Parks at a "Fight Like a Bronco" event with Broncos visiting patients battling leukemia and other oncology patients at UC Hospital on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Safety Justin Simmons at a "Fight Like a Bronco" event with Broncos visiting patients battling leukemia and other oncology patients at UC Hospital on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
Safety Justin Simmons at a "Fight Like a Bronco" event with Broncos visiting patients battling leukemia and other oncology patients at UC Hospital on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (84) and safety Justin Simmons (31) at a Playworks and CarMax event at Greenwood Elementary School on September 26, 2017. (Photo by Broncos Community Development department)
Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (84) and safety Justin Simmons (31) at a Playworks and CarMax event at Greenwood Elementary School on September 26, 2017. (Photo by Broncos Community Development department)

Safety Justin Simmons at Fuel Up to Play 60's 2017 Fuel Greatness Touchdown Recognition event on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Safety Justin Simmons at Fuel Up to Play 60's 2017 Fuel Greatness Touchdown Recognition event on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

safety Justin Simmons (31) and Ring of Fame former wide receiver/returner Rick Upchurch during the Salute to Service Caravan presented by USAA on a trip to Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and Peterson Air Force Base on November 7, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
safety Justin Simmons (31) and Ring of Fame former wide receiver/returner Rick Upchurch during the Salute to Service Caravan presented by USAA on a trip to Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station and Peterson Air Force Base on November 7, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

safety Justin Simmons (31) at the 2017 Hometown Huddle, hosted by Playworks Colorado and Mile High United Way, at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 9, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
safety Justin Simmons (31) at the 2017 Hometown Huddle, hosted by Playworks Colorado and Mile High United Way, at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 9, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Safety Justin Simmons at Fuel Up to Play 60's 2017 Fuel Greatness Touchdown Recognition event on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Safety Justin Simmons at Fuel Up to Play 60's 2017 Fuel Greatness Touchdown Recognition event on October 24, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Safety Justin Simmons at a PLAY 60 Kickoff event with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on September 12, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Safety Justin Simmons at a PLAY 60 Kickoff event with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on September 12, 2017. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Safety Justin Simmons speaks to high school graduates from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on April 14, 2017 at a Dave & Busters location. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
Safety Justin Simmons speaks to high school graduates from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on April 14, 2017 at a Dave & Busters location. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Safety Justin Simmons (31) at a Play 60 event in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on May 9, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)
Safety Justin Simmons (31) at a Play 60 event in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on May 9, 2017. (Photo by Aric DiLalla)

Justin Simmons at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown on October 20, 2018.
Justin Simmons at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown on October 20, 2018.

Justin Simmons talks with a patient during a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado to distribute Build-A-Bear bears on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Zach Pereles)
Justin Simmons talks with a patient during a visit to Children's Hospital Colorado to distribute Build-A-Bear bears on December 10, 2018. (Photo by Zach Pereles)

Justin Simmons at a holiday shopping spree hosted by Will Parks for children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on December 3, 2018. (Photo by Zach Pereles)
Justin Simmons at a holiday shopping spree hosted by Will Parks for children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on December 3, 2018. (Photo by Zach Pereles)

Justin Simmons helps a girl at a holiday shopping spree hosted by Will Parks for children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on December 3, 2018. (Photo by Zach Pereles)
Justin Simmons helps a girl at a holiday shopping spree hosted by Will Parks for children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver on December 3, 2018. (Photo by Zach Pereles)

Justin Simmons gives a high-five during a visit Character Playbook visit to Kepner Legacy Middle School on May 4, 2018. (Photo by Ryan Young)
Justin Simmons gives a high-five during a visit Character Playbook visit to Kepner Legacy Middle School on May 4, 2018. (Photo by Ryan Young)

Justin Simmons celebrates a student's catch during a visit Character Playbook visit to Kepner Legacy Middle School on May 4, 2018. (Photo by Ryan Young)
Justin Simmons celebrates a student's catch during a visit Character Playbook visit to Kepner Legacy Middle School on May 4, 2018. (Photo by Ryan Young)

Justin Simmons during a visit to Buckley Air Force Base on May 8, 2018. (Photo by Ryan Young)
Justin Simmons during a visit to Buckley Air Force Base on May 8, 2018. (Photo by Ryan Young)

Justin Simmons celebrates a boy's successful throw in a game during a Salute to Service-themed PLAY 60 clinic for children from military families in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on November 13, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons celebrates a boy's successful throw in a game during a Salute to Service-themed PLAY 60 clinic for children from military families in the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center on November 13, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons visits the Children's Hospital of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, October 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons visits the Children's Hospital of Colorado in Aurora, Colorado, October 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Simmons at Drive for Life 21, the Broncos' annual blood drive with Vitalant, at Vitalant's headquarters on October 30, 2018.
Justin Simmons at Drive for Life 21, the Broncos' annual blood drive with Vitalant, at Vitalant's headquarters on October 30, 2018.

Justin Simmons visits the Children's Hospital Colorado pediatric oncology floor in Aurora, Colorado, October 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons visits the Children's Hospital Colorado pediatric oncology floor in Aurora, Colorado, October 09, 2018. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Simmons takes a group photo at Fuel Up to PLAY 60's 2018 Fuel Greatness Touchdown Recognition event.
Justin Simmons takes a group photo at Fuel Up to PLAY 60's 2018 Fuel Greatness Touchdown Recognition event.

Justin Simmons at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown on October 20, 2018.
Justin Simmons at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown on October 20, 2018.

Justin Simmons talks with a young boy during a game at the 2018 Hometown Huddle PLAY 60 event at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 8, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons talks with a young boy during a game at the 2018 Hometown Huddle PLAY 60 event at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 8, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown on October 20, 2018.
Justin Simmons at the Global Down Syndrome Foundation's Be Beautiful Be Yourself Fashion Show at the Sheraton Denver Downtown on October 20, 2018.

Safety Justin Simmons at the 2018 Back to School with the Broncos shopping spree on July 23, 2018. Each student received $100 for school supplies. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Safety Justin Simmons at the 2018 Back to School with the Broncos shopping spree on July 23, 2018. Each student received $100 for school supplies. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons runs during a game at the 2018 Hometown Huddle PLAY 60 event at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 8, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons runs during a game at the 2018 Hometown Huddle PLAY 60 event at Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse on October 8, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Courtland Sutton greets Justin Simmons' daughter Laney, who is being held by Simmons' wife, Taryn, at the Broncos' Boys & Girls Club holiday party for about 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver at UCHealth Training Center on December 17, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Courtland Sutton greets Justin Simmons' daughter Laney, who is being held by Simmons' wife, Taryn, at the Broncos' Boys & Girls Club holiday party for about 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver at UCHealth Training Center on December 17, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons talks with Von Miller, dressed as Santa Claus, at the Broncos' Boys & Girls Club holiday party for about 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver at UCHealth Training Center on December 17, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons talks with Von Miller, dressed as Santa Claus, at the Broncos' Boys & Girls Club holiday party for about 200 children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver at UCHealth Training Center on December 17, 2018. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons celebrates a young athlete's touchdown during a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic with Special Olympics Colorado for 125 athletes at UCHealth Training Center at May 7, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons celebrates a young athlete's touchdown during a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic with Special Olympics Colorado for 125 athletes at UCHealth Training Center at May 7, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Volunteers at the Make-A-Wish Colorado location help create posters and inventory gifts during the inaugural Denver Day of Service on June 7, 2019.
Volunteers at the Make-A-Wish Colorado location help create posters and inventory gifts during the inaugural Denver Day of Service on June 7, 2019.

Kareem Jackson and teammates including Justin Simmons and Bradley Chubb host 30 children from Children's Hospital Colorado for a dinner and shopping spree as part of the Kareem Jackson Foundation's Shop with a Jock event on December 2, 2019. (Photo by Emily Simanskis)
Kareem Jackson and teammates including Justin Simmons and Bradley Chubb host 30 children from Children's Hospital Colorado for a dinner and shopping spree as part of the Kareem Jackson Foundation's Shop with a Jock event on December 2, 2019. (Photo by Emily Simanskis)

Troy Fumagalli, Isaac Yiadom, Jamal Carter, Dymonte Thomas, Billy Winn, Adam Gotsis, Taylor Bertolet, Justin Simmons and Brendan Langley during a visit to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on May 28, 2019.
Troy Fumagalli, Isaac Yiadom, Jamal Carter, Dymonte Thomas, Billy Winn, Adam Gotsis, Taylor Bertolet, Justin Simmons and Brendan Langley during a visit to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office on May 28, 2019.

Justin Simmons helps out as Chris Harris Jr. hosts children from the Denver Children's Home and the Salvation Army for shopping spree as part of the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation's annual Shop with a Jock event on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Jeremy Rincon)
Justin Simmons helps out as Chris Harris Jr. hosts children from the Denver Children's Home and the Salvation Army for shopping spree as part of the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation's annual Shop with a Jock event on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Jeremy Rincon)

Justin Simmons helps out as Chris Harris Jr. hosts children from the Denver Children's Home and the Salvation Army for shopping spree as part of the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation's annual Shop with a Jock event on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Jeremy Rincon)
Justin Simmons helps out as Chris Harris Jr. hosts children from the Denver Children's Home and the Salvation Army for shopping spree as part of the Chris Harris Jr. Foundation's annual Shop with a Jock event on December 10, 2019. (Photo by Jeremy Rincon)

Justin Simmons and teammates decorate gingerbread cookies with children at the Denver Rescue Mission's 20th annual holiday party at the Mission's The Crossing location on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons and teammates decorate gingerbread cookies with children at the Denver Rescue Mission's 20th annual holiday party at the Mission's The Crossing location on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Josh Watson, Justin Simmons, De'Vante Bausby and teammates serve dinner at the Denver Rescue Mission's 20th annual holiday party at the Mission's The Crossing location on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Josh Watson, Justin Simmons, De'Vante Bausby and teammates serve dinner at the Denver Rescue Mission's 20th annual holiday party at the Mission's The Crossing location on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons during a meal-packaging event with Feeding Children Everywhere at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on May 14, 2019, with volunteers from the Broncos, the Denver Police Department and the club.
Justin Simmons during a meal-packaging event with Feeding Children Everywhere at the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club on May 14, 2019, with volunteers from the Broncos, the Denver Police Department and the club.

Justin Simmons at the third annual Dinner for a Difference to raise funds for the charitable efforts of the Kareem Jackson Foundation on November 25, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons at the third annual Dinner for a Difference to raise funds for the charitable efforts of the Kareem Jackson Foundation on November 25, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

DaeSean Hamilton, Head Coach Vic Fangio, Justin Simmons and Bradley Chubb show athletes how to perform a drill during a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic with Special Olympics Colorado for 125 athletes at UCHealth Training Center at May 7, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
DaeSean Hamilton, Head Coach Vic Fangio, Justin Simmons and Bradley Chubb show athletes how to perform a drill during a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic with Special Olympics Colorado for 125 athletes at UCHealth Training Center at May 7, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons at the Chubb Foundation's Holiday Launch event at Topgolf on November 4, 2019. Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and Mile High United Way spent the afternoon golfing with Bradley Chubb, his brother Brandon and many of Bradley's teammates and then received gift cards for the holidays. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons at the Chubb Foundation's Holiday Launch event at Topgolf on November 4, 2019. Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver and Mile High United Way spent the afternoon golfing with Bradley Chubb, his brother Brandon and many of Bradley's teammates and then received gift cards for the holidays. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons reads a letter that was left for him and other Broncos players during a visit to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on September 30, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons reads a letter that was left for him and other Broncos players during a visit to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on September 30, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons with children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver during a PLAY 60 challenge at the Broncos' annual Hometown Huddle, held in collaboration with Playworks Colorado and Mile High United Way, on October 22, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons with children from Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver during a PLAY 60 challenge at the Broncos' annual Hometown Huddle, held in collaboration with Playworks Colorado and Mile High United Way, on October 22, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons and students play a game of touch football at Rangeview High School in Aurora, Colorado, after the school received the 2019 Doug Fulton Unified Champion School Kindness Award fromSpecial Olympics Colorado, in partnership with the Broncos and United Airlines. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons and students play a game of touch football at Rangeview High School in Aurora, Colorado, after the school received the 2019 Doug Fulton Unified Champion School Kindness Award fromSpecial Olympics Colorado, in partnership with the Broncos and United Airlines. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons and Rangeview students play a game of touch football at Rangeview High School in Aurora, Colorado, after the school received the 2019 Doug Fulton Unified Champion School Kindness Award fromSpecial Olympics Colorado, in partnership with the Broncos and United Airlines. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons and Rangeview students play a game of touch football at Rangeview High School in Aurora, Colorado, after the school received the 2019 Doug Fulton Unified Champion School Kindness Award fromSpecial Olympics Colorado, in partnership with the Broncos and United Airlines. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Bradley Chubb, Head Coach Vic Fangio and Justin Simmons encourage a young athlete's run to a touchdown during a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic with Special Olympics Colorado for 125 athletes at UCHealth Training Center at May 7, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Bradley Chubb, Head Coach Vic Fangio and Justin Simmons encourage a young athlete's run to a touchdown during a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic with Special Olympics Colorado for 125 athletes at UCHealth Training Center at May 7, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Corey Nelson, Justin Simmons and Noah Fant pose for a photo with a patient during a visit to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on September 30, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Corey Nelson, Justin Simmons and Noah Fant pose for a photo with a patient during a visit to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on September 30, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons celebrates an athlete's touchdown during a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic with the National Sports Center for the Disabled for 200 athletes at UCHealth Training Center at April 30, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons celebrates an athlete's touchdown during a PLAY 60 All-Ability Clinic with the National Sports Center for the Disabled for 200 athletes at UCHealth Training Center at April 30, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons connects for a hit during UCHealth's Healthy Swings Charity Home Run Derby to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society- Rocky Mountain Chapter at Coors Field on June 11, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons connects for a hit during UCHealth's Healthy Swings Charity Home Run Derby to benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society- Rocky Mountain Chapter at Coors Field on June 11, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Noah Fant, Corey Nelson and Justin Simmons during a visit to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on September 30, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Noah Fant, Corey Nelson and Justin Simmons during a visit to UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital on September 30, 2019. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league autograph a mural at a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league autograph a mural at a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Jeremiah Attaochu, Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Jeremiah Attaochu, Kareem Jackson and Justin Simmons during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus

wpmoty-063856
Justin Simmons takes part in a Children's Hospital Colorado virtual visit.
Justin Simmons takes part in a Children's Hospital Colorado virtual visit.

Justin Simmons takes part in a Children's Hospital Colorado virtual visit.
Justin Simmons takes part in a Children's Hospital Colorado virtual visit.

Justin Simmons takes part in a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session.
Justin Simmons takes part in a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session.

wpmoty-063855
Justin Simmons takes part in a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session.
Justin Simmons takes part in a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session.

Justin Simmons takes part in a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session.
Justin Simmons takes part in a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session.

Justin Simmons takes part in a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session.
Justin Simmons takes part in a RISE (Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality) session.

Courtland Sutton and Justin Simmons during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 on the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Courtland Sutton and Justin Simmons during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 on the streets of downtown Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Simmons takes part in a Youth for Change Town Hall.
Justin Simmons takes part in a Youth for Change Town Hall.

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons takes part in a Youth for Change Town Hall.
Justin Simmons takes part in a Youth for Change Town Hall.

Justin Simmons speaks to the crowd at a protest for racial justice in downtown Denver on June 6, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons speaks to the crowd at a protest for racial justice in downtown Denver on June 6, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons speaks to the crowd during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons speaks to the crowd during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Simmons speaks to the crowd during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus
Justin Simmons speaks to the crowd during a protest for racial justice on June 6, 2020 at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colorado. Denver Broncos coaches and players came out to give their support. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons talks with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league take a group photo at a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league take a group photo at a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)
Justin Simmons and other Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominees from around the league participate in a Huddle For Your Community event with children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade's Hank Kline Club at the club as part of Super Bowl LIV festivities in Miami, Florida, on January 31, 2020. (Photo by Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com)

Justin Simmons at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons greets a club member at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons greets a club member at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons poses for a photo with event organizers Najaray West and Nashara Ellerbee at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons poses for a photo with event organizers Najaray West and Nashara Ellerbee at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons talks with event co-organizer and club member Najaray West at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons talks with event co-organizer and club member Najaray West at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons takes a photo with a top finisher and his plaque at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons takes a photo with a top finisher and his plaque at the March for Peace 5K run/walk organized by members of the Denver Broncos Boys & Girls Club in Montbello on June 12, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons during a community event packaging school supplies provided by King Soopers in 300 backpacks for students on August 31, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons during a community event packaging school supplies provided by King Soopers in 300 backpacks for students on August 31, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons, Essang Bassey and Baron Browning during a community event packaging school supplies provided by King Soopers in 300 backpacks for students on August 31, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons, Essang Bassey and Baron Browning during a community event packaging school supplies provided by King Soopers in 300 backpacks for students on August 31, 2021. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Baron Browning, Justin Simmons, Dalton Risner, Pat Surtain II and McTelvin Agim participate in a PLAY 60 Express event hosted by the Broncos and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 7, 2021.
Baron Browning, Justin Simmons, Dalton Risner, Pat Surtain II and McTelvin Agim participate in a PLAY 60 Express event hosted by the Broncos and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 7, 2021.

Justin Simmons participates in a PLAY 60 Express event hosted by the Broncos and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 7, 2021.
Justin Simmons participates in a PLAY 60 Express event hosted by the Broncos and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 7, 2021.

Justin Simmons participates in a PLAY 60 Express event hosted by the Broncos and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 7, 2021.
Justin Simmons participates in a PLAY 60 Express event hosted by the Broncos and Boys and Girls Club of Metro Denver at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO on September 7, 2021.

Dalton Risner, Justin Simmons and Essang Bassey participate in a healthcare worker appreciation event at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Dalton Risner, Justin Simmons and Essang Bassey participate in a healthcare worker appreciation event at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Justin Simmons participates in a healthcare worker appreciation event at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Justin Simmons participates in a healthcare worker appreciation event at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Justin Simmons participates in a healthcare worker appreciation event at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Justin Simmons participates in a healthcare worker appreciation event at Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora, CO on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

Justin Simmons at an event distributing bicycles from Wishes for Wheels to students at John Amesse Elementary School in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2021. Broncos coaches and front-office staff built the bikes earlier in the month and players distributed them in honor of late former Broncos coach Greg Knapp. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons at an event distributing bicycles from Wishes for Wheels to students at John Amesse Elementary School in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2021. Broncos coaches and front-office staff built the bikes earlier in the month and players distributed them in honor of late former Broncos coach Greg Knapp. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Children high-five Justin Simmons at an event distributing bicycles from Wishes for Wheels to students at John Amesse Elementary School in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2021. Broncos coaches and front-office staff built the bikes earlier in the month and players distributed them in honor of late former Broncos coach Greg Knapp. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Children high-five Justin Simmons at an event distributing bicycles from Wishes for Wheels to students at John Amesse Elementary School in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2021. Broncos coaches and front-office staff built the bikes earlier in the month and players distributed them in honor of late former Broncos coach Greg Knapp. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Justin Simmons at an event distributing bicycles from Wishes for Wheels to students at John Amesse Elementary School in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2021. Broncos coaches and front-office staff built the bikes earlier in the month and players distributed them in honor of late former Broncos coach Greg Knapp. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
Justin Simmons at an event distributing bicycles from Wishes for Wheels to students at John Amesse Elementary School in Denver, Colorado on September 21, 2021. Broncos coaches and front-office staff built the bikes earlier in the month and players distributed them in honor of late former Broncos coach Greg Knapp. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Netane Muti, Justin Simmons, Lloyd Cushenberry III and Dalton Risner help prepare and serve meals at Denver Rescue Mission in Denver, Colorado on October 5, 2021. (Photo by Sam Weaver)
Netane Muti, Justin Simmons, Lloyd Cushenberry III and Dalton Risner help prepare and serve meals at Denver Rescue Mission in Denver, Colorado on October 5, 2021. (Photo by Sam Weaver)

McTelvin Agim, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Netane Muti, Justin Simmons, Quinn Meinerz and Jonas Griffith help prepare and serve meals at Denver Rescue Mission in Denver, Colorado on October 5, 2021. (Photo by Sam Weaver)
McTelvin Agim, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Netane Muti, Justin Simmons, Quinn Meinerz and Jonas Griffith help prepare and serve meals at Denver Rescue Mission in Denver, Colorado on October 5, 2021. (Photo by Sam Weaver)

WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE

As a nominee, Simmons will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. All current players who have won the national award will wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys in perpetuity.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LV. The 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Feb. 6, the eve of Super Bowl LV.

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $50,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name or Twitter handle.

The nominee who receives the most hashtag mentions will win an additional $25,000 donation to his charity of choice from Nationwide, the runner-up will receive $10,000 and the third-place winner will receive $5,000. New this year, fans can win NFL Shop gift cards and additional money for their favorite nominee's charity.

Each Monday during the #WPMOYChallenge, Nationwide will ask fans to respond on Twitter with their favorite nominee and one randomly selected fan each week will win a $100 NFL Shop gift card and $2,500 for their favorite nominee's charity. Hashtag information and official rules can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at http://www.nfl.com/manoftheyear.

Previous Broncos nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award include outside linebacker Von Miller (2018), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (2017), tight end Virgil Green (2016), safety David Bruton Jr. (2015), guard Ben Garland (2014), linebacker Wesley Woodyard (2010-11, '13), guard Zane Beadles (2012), cornerback Champ Bailey (2008-09), cornerback Domonique Foxworth (2007), wide receiver Rod Smith (2004, '06), safety John Lynch (2005), linebacker Ian Gold (2003) and wide receiver Ed McCaffrey (2002).

Quarterback John Elway (1992) is the only Broncos player to win the national award, which was first given in 1970 and renamed after the Chicago Bears' Pro Football Hall of Fame running back in 1999.

