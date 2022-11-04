Broncos nominate defensive lineman Mike Purcell for 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos defensive lineman Michael Purcell has been selected as the team's nominee for the 2022 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, it was announced.

For four consecutive seasons (2019-22), Purcell has honored Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) for the My Cause My Cleats campaign. As part of the initiative in 2019, the defensive lineman visited with a local veterans' business resource group to thank them for their service and share his cleats, and in 2021 he unveiled his cleats at the WWP Colorado Springs office, showcasing the words of encouragement he selected for warriors.

Each year he has auctioned his cleats to benefit WWP, matching the total in 2021 and raising more than $3,310 over the first three years for WWP's mission to honor and empower post-9/11 wounded warriors who incurred a physical or mental injury, illness, or wound during or after service.

In May 2021, he participated in a WingMan Week Virtual Visit with Buckley Air Force Base and USO Colorado, with a goal to empower, strengthen connection and rejuvenate the fighting spirit. During his limited break from football ahead of the team's 2022 training camp, Purcell was one of two featured players to visit with and honor local service men and women on a USAA Salute to Service caravan.

The Salute to Service Award is part of the NFL and USAA's year-round commitment to recognize and honor the military community. Each year, the NFL and its 32 teams come together to honor, empower and connect with members of the military as part of the NFL's Salute to Service initiative. In 2021, the prestigious national honor went to Broncos fullback/tight end Andrew Beck.

New this year is an opportunity for fans to vote for their favorite nominee, which will help determine the award's three finalists. To see all the nominees and vote, fans can visit NFL.com/SaluteFanVote from now until Wednesday, Nov. 30. Only one vote per fan is permitted.