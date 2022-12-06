Broncos nominate Dalton Risner for 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE

As a nominee, Risner will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. All current players who have won the national award will wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys in perpetuity.

All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Now through Jan. 8, 2022, fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name and/or Twitter handle. The player whose name is used the most during that time will receive a $25,000 contribution to his designated charity, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations respectively, all courtesy of Nationwide.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Charity Challenge can be found at https://www.nfl.com/honors/man-of-the-year/.

Previous Broncos nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award include safety Justin Simmons (2019-21), outside linebacker Von Miller (2018), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (2017), tight end Virgil Green (2016), safety David Bruton Jr. (2015), guard Ben Garland (2014), linebacker Wesley Woodyard (2010-11, '13), guard Zane Beadles (2012), cornerback Champ Bailey (2008-09), cornerback Domonique Foxworth (2007), wide receiver Rod Smith (2004, '06), safety John Lynch (2005), linebacker Ian Gold (2003) and wide receiver Ed McCaffrey (2002).