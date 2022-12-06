Broncos nominate Dalton Risner for 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – The Broncos have selected guard Dalton Risner as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by Nationwide, it was announced on Tuesday.
The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recognizes a player for his outstanding leadership both on the field and in the community. Selected by the Broncos in the second round (41st overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft from Kansas State University, Risner has displayed a passion for using his platform to impact his community during his four seasons as a Bronco.
A Wiggins, Colo., native, Risner was named the Broncos Community Rookie of the Year in 2019, received the Broncos Community Impact Award in 2020 and was named a 2021 Broncos Community Ambassador. Through his personal foundation, the RisnerUp Foundation, and team-led opportunities, Risner has been able to expand his outreach and impact across community groups by participating in nearly 50 community events in 2022 alone.
RISNER'S 2022 COMMUNITY WORK
Youth Development:
Risner serves as an Athlete Ambassador for A Precious Child, a nonprofit that provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. He hosts annual football and life skills camps for children, and spearheaded financial and in-kind support for families impacted by the Marshall Fire—the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Risner raised money for those impacted by the fires through a Fire Relief Auction, and later visited Monarch High School to meet with students and teachers impacted by the fire and present a donation of $5,000 from the auction proceeds, as well as a $5,000 donation to A Precious Child to further their work to support those impacted.
The offensive lineman also serves as an Honorary Board Member of Special Olympics Colorado, being a local and national spokesperson for the organization, in addition to being a Champion Ambassador. He has hosted multiple events geared towards creating a more inclusive sports community and world for athletes of all abilities.
Risner continues to support Camp Kymel, an organization he got involved with during his college years, that works to improve the health of children and adolescents with cancer through summer camp experiences. Risner serves on the Board of Directors, attends camp activities and organization-wide events, and hosts special experiences for campers, including a cleat design contest for My Cause My Cleats.
RisnerUp Foundation:
Risner founded his foundation, the RisnerUp Foundation, while playing football at Kansas State University, as a way to have a long-lasting impact in the communities in which he has lived and played. He has partnered with various nonprofit organizations as they work together to offer a helping hand, lift spirits, generate smiles and spread hope—which is the RisnerUp Foundation mission. This season, Risner hosted his Foundation's inaugural fundraiser, bringing together teammates and community supporters to raise funds to further the nonprofit's community work and celebrate the individuals and nonprofits it partners with to make a difference.
Team Outreach:
Risner plays an active role in the Denver Broncos' weekly community outreach opportunities, joining his teammates in giving back to Broncos Country. From supporting local youth and high school football teams, to participating in every single one of the team's signature PLAY 60 programs and events, Risner continues to show up and give back to the community in which he lives and plays in.
Look back through photos of 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee Dalton Risner's work in the Denver community.
WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE
As a nominee, Risner will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field. All current players who have won the national award will wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys in perpetuity.
All 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII. The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour primetime awards special to air nationally on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive up to a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.
Now through Jan. 8, 2022, fans are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's Charity Challenge, a social media campaign designed to support and promote team nominees. Fans can vote on Twitter by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their favorite nominee's last name and/or Twitter handle. The player whose name is used the most during that time will receive a $25,000 contribution to his designated charity, while the second and third place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations respectively, all courtesy of Nationwide.
More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award and Charity Challenge can be found at https://www.nfl.com/honors/man-of-the-year/.
Previous Broncos nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award include safety Justin Simmons (2019-21), outside linebacker Von Miller (2018), cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (2017), tight end Virgil Green (2016), safety David Bruton Jr. (2015), guard Ben Garland (2014), linebacker Wesley Woodyard (2010-11, '13), guard Zane Beadles (2012), cornerback Champ Bailey (2008-09), cornerback Domonique Foxworth (2007), wide receiver Rod Smith (2004, '06), safety John Lynch (2005), linebacker Ian Gold (2003) and wide receiver Ed McCaffrey (2002).
Quarterback John Elway (1992) is the only Broncos nominee to win the national award, which was first given in 1970 and renamed after the Chicago Bears' Pro Football Hall of Fame running back in 1999.
