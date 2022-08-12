Denver Broncos | News

Broncos name Tim Aragon as General Counsel; Rich Slivka announces retirement after 22 seasons with team

Aug 12, 2022 at 10:07 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have named Tim Aragon as General Counsel, it was announced on Friday by Owner and CEO Greg Penner.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Aragon to the Broncos," Penner said. "A highly respected attorney with deep sports experience, Tim is a Denver native and lifelong Broncos fan who is a distinguished leader in this community. His strategic counsel, depth of knowledge and business acumen will be a great asset to our organization."

Aragon will report directly to Penner and succeed Rich Slivka, who has announced his retirement as the Broncos' General Counsel after 22 seasons with the organization.

"I want to congratulate Rich Slivka on his remarkable, 22-year run with the Denver Broncos," Penner said. "He was an invaluable resource for our group during the transition process, and it's clear how respected Rich is throughout the Broncos' organization. On behalf of the Broncos, I thank Rich for his many contributions to the team and wish him the very best."

Aragon, an active member of the Denver community with more than two decades of experience, joins the Broncos after spending the last 18 years with the global law firm of Hogan Lovells in its Denver office. Most recently, he was managing partner of that office and on Hogan Lovells' Americas-region leadership team while holding various civic board positions, including with the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Working with both public and private clients, Aragon has extensive experience as a trusted advisor on a variety of legal matters. His background includes corporate transactions, compliance, governance and working with sports franchises across the NFL, NBA, MLS and MLB.

Before being promoted to managing partner of the Denver office at Hogan Lovells in 2021, Aragon worked as head of the Denver office's corporate & finance practice. Prior to joining Hogan Lovells in 2004, Aragon was a mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and corporate restructuring associate in the New York City office of Skadden Arps, a large international law firm.

A graduate of Mullen High School in Denver, Aragon has deep local roots and grew up in the Athmar neighborhood of southwest Denver. He went on to earn his A.B. from Harvard University cum laude in 1997 before receiving a J.D. from New York University's School of Law in 2001.

In addition to currently serving on the board of the Colorado Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (and previously chairing that board), Aragon is a board member with the Downtown Denver Partnership's Denver Civic Ventures Board. He also served on the board of the Community College of Denver Foundation.

Aragon and his wife, Shannon, have two children: Jonathan and Lauren.

