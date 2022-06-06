Denver Broncos | News

Broncos name Mexico-based Híjole! Tequila Official Tequila Sponsor of Broncos Country

Jun 06, 2022 at 12:00 PM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have named Mexico-based Híjole! Tequila the Official Tequila Sponsor of Broncos Country, it was announced Monday.

The multi-year partnership is a result of the team's International Home Market Area rights program for Mexico, which was awarded to Denver by the NFL in December. The Broncos are the first IHMA team to reach an exclusive partnership agreement with a company headquartered in Mexico.

"The Broncos couldn't be more excited to partner with Híjole! as our Official Tequila Sponsor of Broncos Country," said Broncos Vice President of Business Development Dan Hawley. "The team's second-largest fan base resides in Mexico City, and this partnership is a reflection of those strong ties to the country. Now fans, domestic and abroad, can experience an award-winning tequila wherever they watch Broncos games."

Headquartered in Tequila, Jalisco (Mexico), Híjole! is a premium silver tequila that is comprised of three fresh ingredients: agave, yeast and water. As part of the new partnership, Híjole! will be advertised in association with Broncos game days and special events and provide one-of-a-kind promotions for Broncos fans.

"It is a dream come true having our Tequila Híjole accepted as one of the exclusive brands of the Denver Broncos team for its high quality and standards," Carlos Lazo, Owner of Híjole! Tequila, said. "Our commercial partnership is something unique and special for both our country, and our family. We are eager to see where this synergy takes us. Arriba Broncos and Híjole!"

Additionally, Híjole! is now designated as the Official Tequila of the Denver Broncos in Mexico and will be the exclusive tequila marketing partner in all Mexico-based Broncos events. Híjole! will serve as a key contributor at future Broncos activations in the country and hold premier inclusion on the Broncos' Spanish-language content channels.

