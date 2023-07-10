Denver Broncos | News

Broncos name MaryKate Johnson as Executive Vice President of Human Resources

Jul 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Welcome_Johnson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Monday named MaryKate Johnson as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, it was announced.

Johnson brings more than 20 years of strategic talent planning, employee experience and executive coaching expertise to the Broncos. A member of the Broncos' senior leadership team, Johnson will be responsible for leading talent management, compensation, HR and DEI practices, and compliance and labor laws for the club.

With a diverse background in the corporate, education and consulting fields, Johnson's previous roles have included driving effectiveness in recruitment, human resources, leadership development, total rewards and organizational transformation.

Working with The Mosaic Company and its more than 12,000 employees from 2019-22, Johnson served as vice president of global talent and learning for the Fortune 500 company. In that position, Johnson was responsible for the talent and learning strategy and oversaw the company's strategy/execution of its Inclusion & Diversity task force.

Most recently, Johnson served as an independent leadership and organizational effectiveness consultant as well as an adjunct professor of leadership at the University of Denver Ritchie College of Engineering.

She additionally worked for the Colorado-based and globally prominent company Crocs, driving global talent strategy and leadership development across the organization.

Johnson earned a bachelor of arts degree in organizational communication from Purdue University, where she worked with the Boilermakers' football recruiting program as a student. She went on to earn a master's degree in international administration with a minor in conflict resolution from the University of Denver.

She currently resides in Denver with her husband and two children.

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Running back corps to get boost as Javonte Williams prepares to return

Following an offseason in which the Broncos got bigger and better up front, Denver's running backs should have a chance to make plays in 2023.

news

Mile High Morning: CBS Sports identifies Broncos' most underappreciated player

The work in the trenches is never easy — and NFL linemen rarely get the recognition they deserve.

news

Broncos Camp Preview: Russell Wilson leads revamped quarterback room

As training camp approaches, it's time to turn our attention toward the season. Over the next few weeks, we'll take a look at each of the position groups on the Broncos' roster.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway, Peyton Manning named greatest players to ever wear their respective numbers

How do some of the great Broncos compare to all of the players in the history of the league?

news

Mile High Morning: ESPN names Justin Simmons among biggest draft steals of last decade

ESPN created a list of the top 50 biggest draft steals since 2013, and one of the Broncos' best defensive players made the list.

news

'This was the only opportunity I was interested in': QBs Coach Davis Webb details jump from playing career to coaching profession

"I didn't stop playing for nothing," Webb said. "I want to accomplish my goals in this new profession, and this is a good first step toward it."

news

'He coaches me in every way': Jerry Jeudy discusses Sean Payton's confidence in him and the potential that holds

At his youth football camp on Wednesday, Jerry Jeudy reflected on what it means for Head Coach Sean Payton to work so closely with him, the team's potential and more.

news

Mile High Morning: Drew Sanders projected to make 2023 All-Rookie Team by NFL.com

Sanders is one of just three players drafted in the third round or later that Chad Reuter projected to make the team's defense.

news

Broncos announce practice schedule for 2023 Training Camp powered by Ford

For the first time, all practices will require a ticket for entry. The tickets, which are free, can be claimed via Ticketmaster beginning Wednesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. MT.

news

Mile High Morning: The top moments of Shannon Sharpe's career

In honor of Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe's 55th birthday, we're taking a look back at some of No. 84's top moments in Denver.

news

MVPs, Pro Bowlers and many dangerous playmakers: Highlighting the quarterbacks on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

There's no shortage of star power on the Broncos' 2023 schedule, and that's especially the case at quarterback.

Advertising