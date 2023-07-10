Broncos name MaryKate Johnson as Executive Vice President of Human Resources

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos on Monday named MaryKate Johnson as Executive Vice President of Human Resources, it was announced.

Johnson brings more than 20 years of strategic talent planning, employee experience and executive coaching expertise to the Broncos. A member of the Broncos' senior leadership team, Johnson will be responsible for leading talent management, compensation, HR and DEI practices, and compliance and labor laws for the club.

With a diverse background in the corporate, education and consulting fields, Johnson's previous roles have included driving effectiveness in recruitment, human resources, leadership development, total rewards and organizational transformation.

Working with The Mosaic Company and its more than 12,000 employees from 2019-22, Johnson served as vice president of global talent and learning for the Fortune 500 company. In that position, Johnson was responsible for the talent and learning strategy and oversaw the company's strategy/execution of its Inclusion & Diversity task force.

Most recently, Johnson served as an independent leadership and organizational effectiveness consultant as well as an adjunct professor of leadership at the University of Denver Ritchie College of Engineering.

She additionally worked for the Colorado-based and globally prominent company Crocs, driving global talent strategy and leadership development across the organization.

Johnson earned a bachelor of arts degree in organizational communication from Purdue University, where she worked with the Boilermakers' football recruiting program as a student. She went on to earn a master's degree in international administration with a minor in conflict resolution from the University of Denver.